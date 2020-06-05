Quantcast
LIVE UPDATES: Thousands again take to streets in Manhattan for George Floyd

Robert Pozarycki
46 mins ago
Marchers heading along 5th Avenue in Manhattan on June 5, 2020. (Photo by Grant Lancaster)

BY ROBERT POZARYCKI AND GRANT LANCASTER

The ninth day of major protests in New York City kicked off this afternoon in Manhattan with a rally at Washington Square Park.

The crowd of hundreds converged upon the Village landmark to continue the call for an end to police brutality and racial injustice following the May 25 police-involved death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd.

From there, they headed up Fifth Avenue to 14th Street, where they knelt and chanted demands for change and justice.

“We are united for Breonna Taylor, who would have turned 27 today,” a speaker said. “Her life matters, so we will say her name and demand justice, because we have a problem. We will be nonviolent. We will not engage with the NYPD.”

From there, they headed up to the steps of the Farley Post Office, where they called for Police Commissioner Dermot Shea’s resignation, as well as parole reform, NYPD funding cuts and a repeal of the 50-A law to allow for greater police transparency. 

Other protests are underway at this hour in Brooklyn, with additional marches scheduled for later this evening on the Upper East and West Sides in Manhattan, and in Queens. That includes a vigil at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine.

Stay tuned to amNY.com for updates all night long!

