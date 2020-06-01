Quantcast
LIVE UPDATES: With curfew in sight, a fifth night of protests underway in NYC

Robert Pozarycki
42 mins ago
Protesters and a line of police officers in Midtown Manhattan during a fifth day of protests on June 1, 2020. (Photo by Dean Moses)

Protests are well underway across New York City over the police-involved death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd, but the city’s set a limit on demonstrations this evening.

Earlier Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a curfew that will take place citywide from 11 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. This effort aims to prevent the looting, vandalism, fires and other incidents seen during protests in Brooklyn and Manhattan over the last four nights.

Marchers gathered in Times Square this afternoon at 3 p.m. and have headed down through the island since then, making stops in Greenwich Village at Sheridan Square and Washington Square Park. More than a thousand are in attendance.

There was some trouble reported at the corner of Broadway and 29th Street as cops and protesters clashed, resulting in a number of arrests made.

According to photographer Dean Moses, protesters met a line of cops there and things got heated between the sides. After someone began throwing traffic cones at a bike blocking the crowd off, the cops charged forth. No major injuries were reported at this time.

A protester arrested in Manhattan on June 1, 2020. (Photo by Dean Moses)

Another protest is scheduled for tonight outside the Barclays Center as well. The Brooklyn arena was the site of a wild scene on May 29 as a peaceful protest broke down into chaos as the sun set.

Stay with amNY.com all night for the latest on the protests. 

