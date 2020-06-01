LIVE UPDATES: With curfew in sight, a fifth night of protests underway in NYC

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Protests are well underway across New York City over the police-involved death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd, but the city’s set a limit on demonstrations this evening.

Earlier Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a curfew that will take place citywide from 11 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. This effort aims to prevent the looting, vandalism, fires and other incidents seen during protests in Brooklyn and Manhattan over the last four nights.

Marchers gathered in Times Square this afternoon at 3 p.m. and have headed down through the island since then, making stops in Greenwich Village at Sheridan Square and Washington Square Park. More than a thousand are in attendance.

Took a knee with 2000 people three blocks from where I live. Helicopters above, immense police presence. But the people of the city do me proud. Washington sq park has never been this breathable. #nycprotests pic.twitter.com/6ICErk5RAj — Nosheen Ali (@nosheenali) June 1, 2020

There was some trouble reported at the corner of Broadway and 29th Street as cops and protesters clashed, resulting in a number of arrests made.

According to photographer Dean Moses, protesters met a line of cops there and things got heated between the sides. After someone began throwing traffic cones at a bike blocking the crowd off, the cops charged forth. No major injuries were reported at this time.

Another protest is scheduled for tonight outside the Barclays Center as well. The Brooklyn arena was the site of a wild scene on May 29 as a peaceful protest broke down into chaos as the sun set.

Stay with amNY.com all night for the latest on the protests.

New York City – now. pic.twitter.com/EmCHE000nK — Sonali Basak (@sonalibasak) June 1, 2020

Here at Avenue D & East Ninth Street in Manhattan, where police violently beat a bystander during a “social distancing enforcement” a month ago. Protesters are reading names of black people killed (From May: https://t.co/qrjxnMYIOW) pic.twitter.com/TBFSD6gWDj — Sydney Pereira (@sydneyp1234) June 1, 2020

After NYPD blocked off 26th and 5th, protesters turn left on 24th heading west. #nycprotests #nycprotest pic.twitter.com/6t1dXLg2tt — 𝓙𝓔𝓢𝓤𝓢 (@gramishel) June 1, 2020