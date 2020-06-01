LIVE UPDATES: With curfew in sight, a fifth night of protests underway in NYC

Protests are well underway across New York City over the police-involved death of Minneapolis’ George Floyd, but the city’s set a limit on demonstrations this evening.
Earlier Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a curfew that will take place citywide from 11 p.m. tonight until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. This effort aims to prevent the looting, vandalism, fires and other incidents seen during protests in Brooklyn and Manhattan over the last four nights.
Marchers gathered in Times Square this afternoon at 3 p.m. and have headed down through the island since then, making stops in Greenwich Village at Sheridan Square and Washington Square Park. More than a thousand are in attendance.
Took a knee with 2000 people three blocks from where I live. Helicopters above, immense police presence. But the people of the city do me proud. Washington sq park has never been this breathable. #nycprotests pic.twitter.com/6ICErk5RAj
— Nosheen Ali (@nosheenali) June 1, 2020
#NYCPROTEST #nycprotests Sheridan Square pic.twitter.com/FBuKwzopa9
— Not Sure (@nsny2016) June 1, 2020
#NYCPROTEST #NYC #newyork #NewYorkprotests #nycprotests we out here pic.twitter.com/BFeh246C1K
— Dee (@LifeOfLowKeyDee) June 1, 2020
There was some trouble reported at the corner of Broadway and 29th Street as cops and protesters clashed, resulting in a number of arrests made.
According to photographer Dean Moses, protesters met a line of cops there and things got heated between the sides. After someone began throwing traffic cones at a bike blocking the crowd off, the cops charged forth. No major injuries were reported at this time.
Another protest is scheduled for tonight outside the Barclays Center as well. The Brooklyn arena was the site of a wild scene on May 29 as a peaceful protest broke down into chaos as the sun set.
Stay with amNY.com all night for the latest on the protests.
New York City – now. pic.twitter.com/EmCHE000nK
— Sonali Basak (@sonalibasak) June 1, 2020
NYC protest leaving Washington square heading north #protests2020 #BlackLivesMatter #nycprotests pic.twitter.com/tbjJvnm6Sf
— driftingphoto (@daniel_kouba) June 1, 2020
Here at Avenue D & East Ninth Street in Manhattan, where police violently beat a bystander during a “social distancing enforcement” a month ago. Protesters are reading names of black people killed
(From May: https://t.co/qrjxnMYIOW) pic.twitter.com/TBFSD6gWDj
— Sydney Pereira (@sydneyp1234) June 1, 2020
Hands up, don’t shoot! NYC protests heading north on 6th Ave. #nycprotests #protests2020 #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Le8o36K8sy
— driftingphoto (@daniel_kouba) June 1, 2020
After NYPD blocked off 26th and 5th, protesters turn left on 24th heading west. #nycprotests #nycprotest pic.twitter.com/6t1dXLg2tt
— 𝓙𝓔𝓢𝓤𝓢 (@gramishel) June 1, 2020
6th ave #2020Protests #nycprotests pic.twitter.com/Vby6aDn37i
— Quaison != Quaisaun (@Quaison) June 1, 2020
#nycprotests #nycprotest on 24th St. pic.twitter.com/4KBTFTWFmd
— Not Sure (@nsny2016) June 1, 2020
NYC protest applauding essential workers at 7PM #BlackLiveMattters #nycprotests #2020Protests pic.twitter.com/eTf4c1XLF2
— driftingphoto (@daniel_kouba) June 1, 2020
Marching uptown on 5th ave with 5000 people spanning 12+ blocks #nycprotests #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/5AUug0OpGh
— ジェームズ (@filmismygf) June 1, 2020