New York Aquarium welcomes new harbor seal pup to exhibit

This seals the deal!

Coney Island welcomed its furriest new resident on July 28, when Murphy the harbor seal pup was born at the New York Aquarium to parents Pickles and Coral.

“The pup is doing well and getting used to her surroundings,” said Jon Forrest Dohlin, director of the aquarium. “The latest member of our harbor sea family is a reminder that life goes on at the aquarium regardless of our temporary closure.”

The harbor seal, a common species often spotted along the East and West coasts of North America, isn’t the only aquatic Brooklynite the aquarium has welcomed since its temporary closure. The southern Brooklyn fishtank also welcomed Erie, a California sea lion pup born in October, to the Sea Cliffs habitat in April.

While zoos and botanical gardens have been given the go-ahead to reopen under New York’s fourth phase of reopening, indoor attractions like aquariums and museums have remained shuttered due to the increased risk of contracting coronavirus in enclosed spaces. During its closure, the essential staff at the aquarium have continued to clock in every day to care for its finned residents.

“The essential staff caring for our animals every day should be commended for their hard work and unwavering commitment to the animals during these difficult times,” Dohlin said.