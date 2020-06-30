NYPD searching for man who robbed a Brooklyn bank

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an individual who is wanted for robbing a Brooklyn bank in the confines of the 62nd precinct — the southwest portion of the borough.

The incident took place on Monday at approximately 3:45 p.m. when the man entered an Investors Bank located at 8601 21st Avenue and slipped the teller a note demanding money.

Those working in the bank at the time complied and gave the suspect an undetermined amount of money. He then fled from the bank, but it was unknown what direction he went in.

Described as a white male in his 40s, the suspect stands at approximately 5-foot-7 weighing 140 pounds with salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a blue surgical mask over his face, a brown and white long-sleeved flannel shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers:

