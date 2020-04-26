NYPD searching for suspect involved in two Brooklyn stabbings

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is looking for public assistance in finding a man connected to three assaults that took place in the 70th precinct, located in Brooklyn.

At approximately 8:53 pm on Saturday, the suspect punched and kicked a pair of males, aged 39 and 51 respectively, within a residential building near Dorchester Road and East 21 Street.

The 39-year-old victim was also stabbed multiple times, per police reports, before the suspect fled the building.

At the corner of Dorchester Road and Flatbush Avenue, the man then stabbed a 40-year-old male and was last seen heading westbound on Flatbush Avenue.

Both stabbing victims were taken to area hospitals where they are in critical but stable condition.

The person police are searching for (pictured above) is described as a black male, roughly 6-foot-1, and between 40 and 50 years old. He has a beard and mustache and was last seen wearing a red du-rag, red-hooded jacket, black pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.