Self-serve gas station thief in Brooklyn punches clerk to steal lottery tickets

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A greedy Brooklyn man didn’t need “a dollar and a dream,” but rather a closed fist for his scheme to steal lottery tickets from a local gas station.

Police released on Friday video of the crook behind the unlucky caper that took place at 6:44 a.m. on April 13 inside the Allegiance gas station at 2965 86th St. in Gravesend.

Law enforcement sources said the self-serve suspect walked into the station and removed $1,890 in scratch-off lottery tickets from the counter. Seconds later, the station clerk confronted him about the tickets.

Cops said the thief punched the clerk in the face, then fled the scene inside a late model, dark-colored BMW with the stolen tickets in his hand.

The video shows the suspect holding what appeared to be the stolen tickets before entering the vehicle.

The theft was reported to the 61st Precinct.

Police described the robber as a light-skinned man standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark hat, a green sweater, dark pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.