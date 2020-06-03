Shooting suspect in Brooklyn gunned down by cops after he refused to drop weapon

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police officers shot a shooting suspect in Brooklyn dead Tuesday night after he refused repeated instructions to drop his weapon when cops found him, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan reported.

Ten officers who confronted the suspect along Bergen Street near Rochester Avenue in Weeksville wound up opening fire on him. Monahan said the officers had pleaded with the suspect for more than a minute to drop his weapon, which he ultimately refused to do.

The shooting was not related to the ongoing protests in Brooklyn, the chief noted.

Law enforcement sources said the unnamed perpetrator shot a man just before 9:26 p.m. along Bergen Street. Officers from the 77th Precinct responded to the location after the gunshot set off the NYPD’s ShotSpotter detection system.

Upon arriving at the location, they found the unidentified victim wounded at the corner of Rochester Avenue and Bergen Street. Paramedics brought him to a local hospital in stable condition. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

According to Monahan, witnesses at the scene told cops the gunman was down the block from the intersection. Upon further investigation, the officers spotted the suspect, still carrying a gun, hiding behind a tree.

Monahan said the officers gave orders for more than a minute to drop the gun. The situation was recorded by the cops’ bodycams as well as by nearby witnesses, who posted videos of the standoff to social media.

“We hear the officers for over a minute [saying] ‘Please drop the gun!’,” Monahan said. “We also have Facebook video where you hear residents filming from behind yelling at the man to drop the gun, drop the gun, drop the gun. That went on for approximately a minute.”

At this point in the investigation, it’s not yet known how many shots the 10 officers fired at the suspect. The gunman’s weapon was recovered at the scene.

The NYPD Force Investigation Squad, which handles police-involved shootings, is handling the investigation.