Sick street creep in Brooklyn groped six women on the same morning: cops

Police need the public’s help in finding a pervert who molested six women in about 90 minutes on the same morning this week in Brooklyn.

The NYPD released photos and videos on Saturday of the dirty man behind the series of attacks that occurred between 9:55 and 11:15 a.m. on May 7 in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Cops say he’s also connected to a groping on May 1 near Fort Greene Park.

Regarding the May 7 incidents, authorities said the first groping happened at 9:55 a.m. in the vicinity of Flushing and Nostrand Avenues.

Law enforcement sources said a 23-year-old woman was walking westbound along Flushing Avenue when the creep approached her, lifted her skirt and touched her buttocks. The woman ran away from the suspect in the opposite direction.

At 10:20 a.m., police reported, the pervert groped a 21-year-old woman’s genitalia over her clothing as she walked in front of 667 Myrtle Ave.

Seven minutes later, cops said, the suspect approached a 26-year-old woman from behind in front of an apartment building on Spencer Street near Willoughby Avenue. He then threw her to the ground and pressed her face against his crotch before fleeing the location. The victim did not suffer injuries.

Police released video of the suspect approaching the victim in the Spencer Street attack.

Authorities said the pervert went on the attack again at 10:40 a.m., grabbing a 34-year-old woman by the waist as she walked westbound in front of 737 Myrtle Ave. He then groped her private parts before fleeing the location.

Fifteen minutes later, at 10:55 a.m., the culprit assaulted a 30-year-old woman as she walked her dog along Vernon Avenue near Marcy Avenue. Cops said he bear-hugged her from behind and thrusted himself against her multiple times before fleeing.

Finally, at 11:15 a.m., the creep attacked a 32-year-old woman walking along Pulaski Street near Throop Avenue. According to police, he grabbed the woman from behind, wraped his arms around her neck and shoulders and pressed himself against her. As he went to touch her genitalia, the woman screamed, prompting him to run away.

Police said the May 1 attack near Fort Greene Park happened at 8 a.m. in the vicinity of Fort Greene Place and DeKalb Avenue.

According to authorities, the creep approached a 40-year-old woman from behind and grabbed her buttocks. He then fled on foot northbound toward the corner of Willoughby and St. Edwards Street.

A second NYPD video shows the suspect moments after the May 1 incident.

The incidents were reported to the 79th and 88th Precincts.

Anyone with information regarding the creep’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.