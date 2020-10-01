‘Supermarket Sweep’ to give away gift cards to shoppers at Brooklyn grocery store

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Grab your carts — shoppers at a Brooklyn grocery store will have a chance to have their food paid for on Sunday.

To kick off the series premiere of “Supermarket Sweep,” ABC will be bringing a branded 18-foot street legal shopping cart to grocery stores around the country. At each stop, shoppers will be surprised with “Supermarket Sweep” shopping bags containing gift cards up to $100 each to help cover the cost of their bill.

On Oct. 4, the giant cart will park outside of Key Food Brooklyn, located at 575 Grand Street, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fans will be able to pose with the shopping cart for pictures.

“Supermarket Sweep” premieres on ABC at 8 p.m. on Oct. 18. Hosted and executive produced by Emmy® Award-nominated comedienne and actress Leslie Jones, the show follows three teams of two as they put their shopping skills to the test.

The original series of the same name aired from 1965-1967 and quickly became a global sensation. It was adapted in 13 international territories and, most recently, relaunched in the UK. “Supermarket Sweep” is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers include Leslie Jones, Hunter Seidman and Jennifer Mullin, Alycia Rossiter and Wes Kauble.