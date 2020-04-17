Thanks of a grateful city: Mayor, firefighters cheer and feed Brooklyn medical staff

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Doctors and nurses at Brooklyn’s Coney Island Hospital got a much needed boost from the difficulties of trying to save patients afflicted with COVID-19 Thursday night from Mayor Bill de Blasio, city First Lady Chirlane McCray and a large contingent of first responders during the nightly “7 p.m. cheer” for front line workers.

Members of the American Red Cross, the Robin Hood Foundation and representatives of Aramark, a provider of food services and uniforms, joined de Blasio and McCray to distribute 600 donated care packages of food and personal care products to health care workers who lined up in their PPEs to receive the them.

Members of the 60th Precinct and 20 Fire Department trucks blared their sirens around the hospital in honor of the Coney Island Hospital staff’s dedication during the 7 p.m. cheer — a now regular ritual at medical facilities around the city and country during the coronavirus pandemic.

De Blasio said he was trying to bring a little cheer to the hospital, and also announced that a foundation was giving $20 million to expand services to the community.