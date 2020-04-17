Quantcast
Thanks of a grateful city: Mayor, firefighters cheer and feed Brooklyn medical staff

Todd Maisel
1 hour ago
Mayor Bill de Blasio was joined by wife Chirlane McCray, firefighters, police officers in honoring hospital staff at Coney Island Hospital for their work in the fight against Covid-19, He gives elbow bump to a health care worker during food distribution. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

Doctors and nurses at Brooklyn’s Coney Island Hospital got a much needed boost from the difficulties of trying to save patients afflicted with COVID-19 Thursday night from Mayor Bill de Blasio, city First Lady Chirlane McCray and a large contingent of first responders during the nightly “7 p.m. cheer” for front line workers.

Members of the American Red Cross, the Robin Hood Foundation and representatives of Aramark, a provider of food services and uniforms, joined de Blasio and McCray to distribute 600 donated care packages of food and personal care products to health care workers who lined up in their PPEs to receive the them.

Members of the 60th Precinct and 20 Fire Department trucks blared their sirens around the hospital in honor of the Coney Island Hospital staff’s dedication during the 7 p.m. cheer — a now regular ritual at medical facilities around the city and country during the coronavirus pandemic.

De Blasio said he was trying to bring a little cheer to the hospital, and also announced that a foundation was giving $20 million to expand services to the community.

Hospital workers helping Covid-19 patients watch from hospital window. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
First responders applaud front line workers at Coney Island Hospital. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Hospital staff take photos. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Firefighters applaud medical workers. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Hospital worker gets selfie with Chirlane McCray after she gave out food and care packages to the health care workers and announced  several large donations to the hospital. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Hospital workers leave with care packages as first responders applaud. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
First responders applaud medical workers. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Medical workers are applauded by first responders. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

 

