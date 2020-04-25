Thirsty crook steals cash and Big Gulp at gunpoint from 7-Eleven in Brooklyn

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the armed robber who quenched his thirst and stole some cash at a Brooklyn 7-Eleven last month.

Police released on Friday night images of the thirsty thief behind the stickup, which took place at 12:32 p.m. on March 30 at the convenience store located at 10504 Flatlands Ave. in Canarsie.

Law enforcement sources said the male suspect approached the counter, displayed a black firearm and verbally threatened an employee while demanding cash. The worker complied with the crook’s request and handed over $200 in cash.

Seconds later, authorities noted, the gunman fled the scene with the dough as well as a beverage, which appeared to be a Big Gulp soft drink.

Officers from the 69th Precinct responded to the incident. The clerk was not injured.

Security images show the suspect with a dark complexion wearing a white surgical mask over his face as well as a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.