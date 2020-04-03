Two tough guys rob teen in Brooklyn, then threaten Good Samaritan with gun: cops

A pair of armed robbers who stole a teenager’s property and then pointed a gun at the Good Samaritan who tried to foil the caper remain at large, police said.

The NYPD released a photo on April 3 of the suspects wanted for the incident that occurred at 8:50 p.m. on March 15 in front of an apartment building on Parkside Avenue off Bedford Avenue in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood.

According to law enforcement sources, the two crooks approached the 16-year-old male victim and demanded his property. The teen complied with their request and handed over his Google Pixel cellphone, along with an iPhone 8 Plus and $20 in cash.

Cops said an unidentified Good Samaritan then approached and tried to intervene, and the victim then fled for his safety.

One of the suspects then produced a handgun and threatened the Good Samaritan, who then promptly fled the location. The crooks then headed away from the scene on foot.

The incident was reported to the 71st Precinct. No shots were fired, and there were no reported injuries.

Cops said the gun-toting crook wore a black jacket with a hooded sweatshirt underneath, along with blue jeans and white sneakers. His partner wore a gray ski cap, a dark-colored jacket, track pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.