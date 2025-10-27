For the sixth year, amNewYork and Schneps Media will honor quality workplace culture in New York City. Any organization with 50 or more employees in the five boroughs is eligible to earn Top Workplaces recognition.

Great workplaces don’t happen by accident. They are nurtured and built to bring out the best in people. If you know of one, nominate it as a Top Workplace in New York City.

The nomination deadline is Friday, Nov. 21. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private, nonprofit, a school, or a government agency.

Companies will be honored in spring 2026. To nominate an employer or for more information on the awards, just go to amny.com/nominate or call 917-722-6928.

There is no cost to participate. To qualify as a New York City Top Workplace, employees evaluate their workplace using a short 26-question survey that takes just a few minutes to complete. Companies will be surveyed through the end of the year.

Energage, the Pennsylvania-based research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a celebration of excellence,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “It serves as a reminder of the vital role a people-first workplace experience plays in achieving success.”

For the 2025 awards, based on employee survey feedback, 52 employers earned recognition as Top Workplaces.