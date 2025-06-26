The Top Workplaces award can’t be bought; it has to be earned, based on employee feedback. Winners are chosen through a scientific survey process. Positive employee feedback equals recognition. Workplaces that don’t have strong feedback are excluded from the winners list.

If you want to really know what’s happening at work, ask the people on the front lines.

That’s the foundation of the Top Workplaces award. For the fifth year, employee survey company Energage has partnered with Schneps Media to honor the best places to work in New York City.

This award can’t be bought; it has to be earned, based on employee feedback. Winners are chosen through a scientific survey process. Positive employee feedback equals recognition. Workplaces that don’t have strong feedback are excluded from the winners list.

Energage crunches the data based on a 25-question survey that takes just a few minutes to complete. The survey asks employees for feedback on factors such as pay and benefits, direction, leadership, meaningfulness, and appreciation. Based on the responses, Energage scores companies.

Organizations do not pay any fees to survey employees or to earn a Top Workplaces designation. If they choose, organizations can purchase the survey data. Winners are not obligated to purchase any product or service.

For the 2025 winners list, 5,894 organizations were asked to survey their employees, and 70 agreed to do so. Based on the survey feedback, 48 have earned recognition as New Work City Top Workplaces.

“Top Workplaces awards are a celebration of good news,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “They exemplify the significance of a people-first workplace experience, reminding us that employees are the heart of any thriving organization.”

The winners’ list is intended to reflect on the regional workforce. To qualify for Top Workplaces recognition, employers must have at least 50 workers in the five boroughs. Survey results are valid only if 35% or more employees respond; employers with fewer than 85 employees have a higher response threshold, requiring responses from at least 30 employees.

Employers earn Top Workplaces recognition if their aggregated employees’ feedback score exceeds national benchmarks. Employers are grouped into similar sizes to best compare similar employee experiences. Energage has established those benchmarks based on feedback from about 30 million employees over 19 years. They are ranked within those groups based on the strength of the survey feedback.

Why might a particular employer not be on the list? Perhaps it chose not to participate, or perhaps it did and employee feedback scores were not strong enough. Energage also runs tests on survey feedback and in some cases may disqualify an organization if, for example, a high number of employees said they felt pressured to answer positively.

To participate in the 2026 Top Workplaces awards, or for more information, go to the nomination page at amny.com/nominate.

Top Workplaces – Large (More than 500 employees)

1. CGI — For the third consecutive year, CGI has earned the distinction of being the top large business on the Top Workplaces list—a testament to its enduring commitment to excellence and innovation.

Founded in 1976, CGI has grown into one of the world’s largest IT and business consulting services firms, employing 77,000 professionals globally. These experts specialize in cutting-edge technologies that shape industries and drive progress.

But CGI’s success goes far beyond technical expertise. The company believes business growth is not only about destinations but also about partnerships—working collaboratively with colleagues, clients, and communities.

A defining trait that sets CGI apart is its deep commitment to environmental sustainability. The firm actively seeks to reduce its own environmental footprint while helping clients lower their energy costs and carbon emissions.

With an ambitious goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, CGI is clear about its environmental responsibility. “Each of us has a role to play in improving our relationship with the environment,” the company affirms.

Across the globe, CGI teams engage in community-driven environmental initiatives aimed at safeguarding the planet for future generations. Through innovation, collaboration, and sustainability, CGI continues to lead by example in both business and environmental stewardship.

2. Capital One Financial Corporation — Capital One has climbed to the number two position in the Large Businesses category, a testament to its continued growth and commitment to making a difference. Founded on the belief that no one should be excluded from the financial system, the company has grown into one of the most successful banks in the United States. With its financial strength, Capital One has shifted focus toward community impact through the Capital One Impact Initiative—its largest philanthropic effort to date.

Launched as a multi-year, $200 million investment, the initiative aims to close equity and opportunity gaps in underserved communities by supporting programs that promote socioeconomic mobility. The goal is to address systemic barriers and provide access to the tools and resources necessary for long-term success.

“Our growth and success as a company provides us with an extraordinary platform to tackle the root causes of this challenge,” said Andy Navarrete, Executive Vice President and Head of External Affairs at Capital One. “We have the opportunity and the obligation to leverage our scale and resources, and to harness the ingenuity and empathy of our associates, to be an engine for progress.”

Capital One continues to lead not just in business, but in building a more inclusive future.

3. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers — Raising Cane’s has officially landed on New York City’s Top Workplaces list — and it’s easy to see why. As the fast-growing chicken finger chain expands across the five boroughs, it brings more than craveable crinkle-cut fries and signature Cane’s Sauce to the table. At its heart, Raising Cane’s is a people-first brand where every Crewmember matters.

Founded by Todd Graves at just 24, Raising Cane’s has grown from one humble campus location to a national powerhouse — all while staying true to its roots. Todd still leads the company today, making it one of the few founder-led restaurant brands of its size. That hands-on leadership sets the tone: at Cane’s, everyone’s a Fry Cook and Cashier. Teamwork, servant leadership, and a relentless focus on quality fuel every shift.

Crewmembers enjoy a family-style work culture, room to grow, specialized training, and competitive perks. Support teams in training, marketing, HR, and more ensure each restaurant has the tools to deliver “The Perfect Box™” — every time.

Beyond the kitchen, Cane’s is deeply committed to the community, partnering with local schools, shelters, and hunger-fighting organizations. For those seeking purpose, opportunity, and legendary chicken tenders, Raising Cane’s is a standout employer in NYC.

4. EisnerAmper — EisnerAmper has earned recognition as one of New York’s Top Workplaces, thanks to its dynamic culture and commitment to excellence.

As one of the largest accounting, tax, and business advisory firms in the world, EisnerAmper serves a wide range of clients—from large enterprises and government agencies to privately owned businesses and high-net-worth individuals. With a team of nearly 4,000 professionals, including 400 partners, the firm is grounded in collaboration, client trust, and innovation.

What truly sets EisnerAmper apart is its inclusive, forward-thinking workplace. The firm fosters a culture where diverse perspectives fuel creative solutions, encouraging team members to explore new ideas and grow professionally. This philosophy is reflected in its award-winning intern program and numerous entry-level roles, offering students and recent graduates a launchpad for impactful careers.

EisnerAmper actively seeks individuals who are ready to challenge convention and contribute meaningfully to clients and communities. With mentorship from experienced professionals and a wealth of development opportunities, employees are empowered to build careers aligned with their passions while shaping the future of the industry.

At EisnerAmper, it’s not just about accounting—it’s about making a difference.

Top Workplaces – Midsize (150-499 employees)

1. MMC — MMC has been named the Top Workplace among Midsize Businesses — a milestone that reflects its 40-year legacy of innovation and impact. Founded in 1983 as the first agency focused on marketing to women, MMC has since evolved into a powerhouse integrated marketing and communications agency, composed of MMC and RXMOSAIC. The agency continues to push boundaries across its three core practice areas — Consumer, Healthcare, and Corporate — all anchored by world-class creative that rivals top ad firms. MMC combines bold storytelling with deep audience insights to spark meaningful conversations and deliver measurable results for clients ranging from global giants to fearless challengers. With a philosophy of being “Artfully Disruptive,” MMC doesn’t just keep pace with the ever-changing communications landscape — it helps shape it. Digitally driven and insight-led, the agency infuses expertise from multiple disciplines into everything it does. From breaking barriers to launching industry-shaping campaigns, MMC has built a reputation for excellence, creativity, and a culture that inspires.

2. Garner Health Technology — Garner is on a mission to transform the healthcare economy by making high-quality, affordable care accessible to all. Through innovative data science and financial incentives, Garner empowers patients to find top-tier doctors and helps providers elevate their practice. The company’s culture—rooted in employee-driven values—is focused on doing meaningful, challenging work that reimagines the healthcare system from the ground up. Garner emphasizes a supportive, flexible work environment, offering unlimited PTO and fully remote roles to maximize efficiency and well-being. Employees enrolled in Garner’s medical plans also benefit from access to top-rated providers and reimbursement for eligible healthcare expenses. At Garner, exceptional talent thrives, supported by a culture that eliminates distractions and encourages individuals to produce the most impactful work of their careers.

3. Quartile — Quartile is the world’s largest retail media optimization platform, driving multichannel e-commerce success for over 5,300 brands and sellers globally. With patented AI technology and deep industry expertise, Quartile manages more than $2 billion in annual ad spend across major marketplaces and ad channels. The platform delivers smarter budgeting, hyper-granular targeting, and customized solutions that accelerate growth. As a remote-first company with office-optional spaces in New York and Philadelphia, Quartile’s team spans from Brazil to California, united by a shared commitment to client success. Collaboration, inclusivity, and agility are core values—every voice is welcome at the table. Quartile fosters a family-friendly, empowering environment where team members can thrive as their authentic selves while keeping one goal front and center: growing their clients’ businesses.

4. NFP — NFP, an Aon company, is a global insurance brokerage and consulting firm known for its people-first approach to solving complex challenges in risk, workforce strategy, wealth management, and retirement. With over 7,700 employees worldwide, NFP brings together experts and advisors committed to building relationships grounded in trust, integrity, and innovation. The company prioritizes doing things the right way, even in fast-paced environments—investing in inclusive practices and a workplace culture where everyone feels valued. NFP actively fosters a sense of belonging by integrating diversity, equity, and inclusion into every layer of its operations. Their mission extends beyond business success, emphasizing community engagement and support for employee passions. From strategic planning to ongoing learning and action, NFP believes that advancing inclusion is a continuous journey—one that strengthens the company and the communities it serves. At NFP, culture, purpose, and performance are inextricably linked, empowering individuals and organizations to thrive together.

5. Ready Computing — For over a decade, Ready Computing has been a leader in implementing technology solutions that address real-world challenges for growing businesses. Partnering with industry giants like InterSystems, Google Cloud, AWS, Microsoft, and Red Hat, Ready Computing serves the health and social care, supply chain and logistics, financial services, and insurance industries. Founded in 2011 to implement health information exchanges for both public and private sectors, Ready Computing offers industry-leading solutions in system integration, data management, program management, team coordination, and cloud management. Their expertise in health and social care has seamlessly translated to other industries, including financial services and logistics. Employees at Ready Computing appreciate the work-from-home opportunities and the chance to acquire and refine professional expertise. The company fosters a fun, collaborative family culture that originates from its leadership and permeates throughout the organization.

6. Mediaocean — Mediaocean provides advertising purchasing, accounting, communication, advertising integration, and other services. It is considered an exciting place to work. The company makes everyone feel impressively comfortable in evoking a culture that extends to its staff. The company proves that community is achievable in a global company where everyone shares a sense of interconnectedness despite working in multiple time zones or remotely. Employees routinely tout experiences like gaining professional development and training to not only build on their individual career skills but empower them as individual members of a growing team. Reliability, trust, and helping one another are on a shortlist of great employer attributes applied to Mediaocean.

7. Kids in the Game NYC — Kids in the Game NYC, founded in 2003, is dedicated to the belief that kids should be active, try new things, and have positive adult mentors. For over 20 years, the organization has used sports and creative play to foster youth development, offering core programs like after-school activities, summer camps, sports teams, and clinics. The team at Kids in the Game consists of trained athletes, seasoned coaches, aspiring teachers, performing artists, camp enthusiasts, and dedicated youth development workers. Their common goal is to provide positive experiences and opportunities for children through sports and creative play. Working at Kids in the Game means embracing company values that guide actions, support team members, and ensure a positive impact on children’s lives. These values create an environment where employees feel respected, valued, and connected to their work, making Kids in the Game NYC one of the top workplaces in New York.

8. Food Bank for New York City — Food Bank For New York City is driven by a bold mission: to empower every New Yorker to achieve lasting food security. Collaborating with over 800 soup kitchens, food pantries, and campus partners, the organization ensures consistent access to nutritious food and education, while also offering economic empowerment programs that foster financial stability. Behind this work is a dynamic, intentionally diverse team known as “Food Bankers”—passionate individuals united by the belief that no one should go hungry, especially in a city as vibrant as New York. Food Bank’s strength lies in its people and its commitment to community-focused, sustainable solutions that bring hope and dignity to neighbors in need. From frontline volunteers to behind-the-scenes innovators, every effort helps shape a more equitable future. At Food Bank, real change starts with you—unlocking the power to transform lives across all five boroughs and build a hunger-free tomorrow.

9. DraftKings — At DraftKings, the future is more than a concept—it’s a challenge to be seized. As a pioneer in sports entertainment and digital innovation, DraftKings is continuously expanding into new markets and launching cutting-edge products. Team members join a culture that embraces bold ideas, personal growth, and the spirit of possibility. From day one, employees are empowered to make an impact, push boundaries, and contribute to shared success. The work is fast-paced and demanding, but the rewards are equally high: autonomy, opportunity, and a stake in something bigger. At DraftKings, individuals are encouraged to take ownership—not only of their roles and ideas, but of their careers and the company’s trajectory. It’s a place for driven people eager to stretch themselves, solve tough problems, and build what’s next. For those who thrive on challenge and innovation, DraftKings offers the chance to help shape the future—and own a part of it.

10. Spear Physical Therapy — Spear Physical Therapy stands out as one of the Top Workplaces in New York because of its dynamic and supportive environment. More than just a clinic, Spear is a championship team with a shared mission and gratitude for the positive impact they make on patients’ lives. This “SPEAR-IT” culture, as they call it, is palpable whether working with the team, meeting them at community events, or joining as a new member. Spear’s staff reflects what the company looks for when they make new hires: happy, determined, and compassionate professionals who enjoy connecting with patients and colleagues alike. Their expert team of physical therapists and support staff engage patients in motivating and personalized encounters, making the healing process exciting. The culture at Spear is built on fun, empathy, and personal growth. From day one, employees are equipped with the tools to step out of their comfort zones and set their own goals. Communication and collaboration are daily practices, ensuring that every team member’s needs and ideas are valued. With comprehensive benefits that emphasize quality of life, Spear Physical Therapy truly supports its team’s success and well-being.

11. Cozen O’Connor — Cozen O’Connor employs more than 775 attorneys in over 30 cities across two continents, and has been ranked among the top 100 law firms in the country.

This firm is nationally regarded for its litigation, business law, and government relations practice, as well as for employing a team of attorneys with a mix of experiences operating in all sectors of the economy. This is largely credited to their Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee, which was founded in the late 1990s as a multilayered solution to managing the organization’s employee diversification. Although inclusive hiring “is only half of the picture,” the firm’s website says. Cozen O’Connor has also formed the Cozen O’Connor Foundation, which helps charities and nonprofit organizations in the communities where they practice law. “Responding to the needs of our communities is a core value of our firm, and we are proud of our record in doing so.”

12. Duane Morris — What began as a partnership of prominent Philadelphia lawyers over a century ago, has grown into what is now Duane Morris, the prominent law firm with over 800 attorneys spanning from the U.S. to Europe and across Asia. Duane Morris is largely considered a trailblazer in workplace diversity and inclusion efforts, as well as for their innovative pro bono program. According to their website, this effort provides free legal services to those in lower-income communities who might not be able to afford legal services, or who are in desperate need of such services. “Our representation of often-marginalized groups, such as survivors of trafficking and domestic violence, has made us a stronger and more compassionate Firm,” they say. “We are proud of the thousands of pro bono hours of legal service donated by Duane Morris attorneys and of the against-all-odds accomplishments of our clients.”

13. Norton Rose Fulbright — Norton Rose Fulbright features offices in more than 50 major cities worldwide, including Mexico City, New York, London, and Sydney, and is one of the world’s most prominent corporations and financial organizations to offer a comprehensive range of business law services. The firm of 3,700 lawyers established itself as a powerhouse in the legal industry by using their extensive skills and experience in the pursuit of making a difference for them and their clients, as they say on their website. They also heavily underscore the importance of “a culture of respect for the individual,” they say, as their long-term goal is “to be an employer of choice worldwide, attracting and retaining the best people in order to provide our clients with the most considered and innovative advice.”

14. Loews Hotels & Co. — The diverse team members at Loews Hotels & Co., a family business that thrives on shared experiences, help guests create lasting memories in beautiful environments and vibrant locations. This collaborative spirit drives exceptional experiences, fostering success in lifelong careers. At Loews Hotels & Co., employees are encouraged to grow in their roles, explore new opportunities, and build bright futures alongside colleagues they love. The company values authenticity and belonging, ensuring all team members feel genuinely accepted for who they are and the strengths they bring. Loews Hotels & Co. provides an inclusive experience throughout each step of an employee’s career journey, offering ample encouragement, learning opportunities, and career advancement. This supportive and welcoming culture makes Loews Hotels & Co. an ideal place to work, where team members, guests, and neighbors all feel at home.

15. M&J Engineering — M&J Engineering, founded in 2004, is a trusted provider of multi-discipline consulting services, offering expertise in engineering, environmental, construction, and technology fields. Serving a wide range of clients—from federal, state, and local agencies to private firms and contractors—M&J has built its reputation on quality and professionalism. The company places a strong emphasis on employee development, providing in-house training, personalized guidance, and full support for professional education, including OSHA certification taught by a certified staff member. M&J fosters a dynamic, challenging, and rewarding work environment that values every employee as a vital team member. With a focus on respect, support, and collaboration, the company ensures its staff receives competitive compensation and benefits. As an equal opportunity employer, M&J believes its people are its greatest asset and invests in their growth and success, maintaining a culture of integrity, care, and mutual respect across all levels of the organization.

16. Panda Restaurant Group — Panda Restaurant Group, the world leader in Asian dining experiences and parent company of Panda Inn, Panda Express and Hibachi-San, is dedicated to becoming a world leader in people development. Whether through sharing good food with guests or providing opportunities for professional and personal growth with associates, all are embraced in a genuine family environment that is uniquely Panda. Andrew Cherng and Master Chef Ming-Tsai Cherng opened the doors to the first Panda Inn in Pasadena, California in 1973. The menu is inspired by the flavors of Mandarin and Sichuan cuisine. Now, as a small private company based in Rosemead, CA, the Panda Restaurant Group works to deliver exceptional Asian dining experiences by building an organization where people are inspired to better their lives.

17. CBIZ — CBIZ is one of the nation’s top providers of expert advising services, where they offer exclusive access to national resources and personalized services, not offered at other firms. According to CBIZ, they are the answer to a common question faced by those seeking professional service providers: how to choose between a small local firm that delivers quality service but lacks the expertise and resources to meet your needs, and a larger national firm with comprehensive resources that treats you like a number. With more than 100 office locations, 5000 worldwide associates, and over 82,000 clients, as stated on their website, CBIZ believes they are the best of both worlds, starting their clients with a local professional, and stretching beyond that based on their individual needs. “Our more than 6,000 team members are the heart of our business,” said CBIZ President and CEO, Jerry Grisko. “At CBIZ, our commitment to corporate social responsibility ties directly to our Mission, Vision and Values. We are committed to being an employer of choice and a place where our team members are proud to work.”

18. City Harvest — With a mission rooted in compassion and equity, City Harvest is feeding the city—one meal, one person, one day at a time. Recognized as one of NYC’s Top Workplaces, the organization also offers a dynamic, inclusive workplace that values integrity, creativity, and professional growth for its dedicated team. For 40 years, City Harvest has led the food rescue movement, helping feed millions of New Yorkers by redirecting surplus food to those in need. In 2025, the organization will rescue over 85 million pounds of nutritious food and deliver it—free of charge—to hundreds of food pantries and soup kitchens across all five boroughs. But City Harvest’s work goes far beyond food delivery. The nonprofit also empowers partner agencies, provides nutrition education, strengthens local food systems, and advocates for policies to end hunger. Volunteer opportunities help New Yorkers support their neighbors and build community.

19. DailyPay — DailyPay began with a simple goal: to change how people get paid. That idea quickly evolved into a broader mission—to create more opportunity for both employees and employers. Today, the company is helping redefine the future of work through innovation that not only advances technology but also improves lives. As a team of bold thinkers and agile doers, DailyPay is committed to delivering faster, more flexible access to earnings, empowering workers with financial freedom and choice. The company values action, growth, diversity, and collective success, fostering a culture where employees feel ownership in what they create. Whether it’s pushing boundaries or celebrating shared wins, DailyPay continues to shape a workplace where innovation and purpose go hand in hand.

20. William Blair — William Blair is a premier global boutique specializing in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. Renowned for providing tailored advisory services, strategies, and solutions, William Blair adapts to meet clients’ evolving needs. As an independent, employee-owned firm, it operates in more than 20 offices worldwide, including a key presence in New York. At William Blair, the belief that great talent can emerge from anywhere underscores their commitment to diversity in skills, capabilities, perspectives, and experiences. This diversity drives the firm’s innovation and success. The people at William Blair are the cornerstone of its excellence. The firm values fresh perspectives, anticipates the changing needs of clients and markets, and strives to stay ahead of the competition. William Blair fosters an environment where employees can perform their best, believing that a collaborative and capable team is essential for delivering exceptional client service.

Top Workplaces – Small (up to 149 employees)

1. Big Think Capital — Big Think Capital has earned the top spot on the Top Workplaces list for small businesses, thanks to its strong dedication to empowering small businesses with essential financial resources. Known for its honesty, transparency, and integrity, Big Think Capital delivers tailored funding solutions that prioritize clients’ needs, offering multiple financing options with no hidden fees. As a leader in alternative lending, Big Think Capital focuses on innovative financial products designed to help small businesses thrive. The company’s culture is built on collaboration, inclusivity, and continuous learning, creating an environment where employees can grow and develop their careers. Big Think Capital is deeply committed to professional development, providing ample opportunities for advancement and skill-building. Diversity and inclusion are fundamental values, ensuring every team member feels valued, respected, and heard. The company places a strong emphasis on employee well-being, fostering a supportive and rewarding workplace designed to help its people succeed. This combination of client-first values and a vibrant, inclusive culture makes Big Think Capital a standout employer and partner for small businesses.

2. Kinetik — Kinetik is a healthcare technology and services company that has developed the nation’s first digitally integrated healthcare transportation infrastructure. Their platform seamlessly connects payors, patients, and transportation providers, streamlining the entire healthcare trip lifecycle. By increasing interoperability, Kinetik serves as a vital link in the healthcare transportation industry. The company’s fast-growing team thrives in a collaborative, inclusive, and innovative environment, committed to creating equitable practices and supporting fairness over bias. Kinetik values curiosity, encouraging employees to ask questions and explore the “why” behind every idea and strategy. They offer a variety of in-office, hybrid, and remote opportunities for those passionate about improving healthcare. With a comprehensive benefits package, Kinetik ensures its team members can excel both professionally and personally while making a meaningful impact in the healthcare sector.

3. COTA — COTA was founded in 2011 by a team of doctors, engineers, and data scientists with a mission to bring clarity to fragmented and often inaccessible real-world cancer data. By combining technology, analytics, and oncology expertise, COTA delivers a comprehensive view of cancer, advancing both patient care and research. The company believes that everyone affected by cancer deserves a clear path to treatment and is dedicated to making this vision a reality. COTA empowers its employees to make meaningful impacts on the lives of patients and their families, fostering a collaborative and innovative work environment. To support its team, COTA offers a comprehensive benefits package that promotes well-being and professional growth, including stock options. Together, COTA is revolutionizing healthcare by transforming how cancer data is used to improve outcomes.

4. Excelsior Care Group — Top engineers, sales, quality assurance, and manufacturing experts find an outstanding next stop to a satisfying career at medical device company Sinclair. An innovator that keeps growing, this company provides the ideal launch pad for growth and fulfillment. Among its attributes is its on-site commercial infrastructure, where manufacturing, company-owned affiliates, and distributors in world markets intersect. The diverse professional opportunities make this company a forward-moving growth opportunity for anyone interested in advancing in a global industry. Sinclair has made a significant mark in the world’s aesthetics market and is now recognized as a provider of minimally invasive high-quality, longer-lasting, natural treatment. The international market values Sinclair employees who earn a reputation among the company’s premier markets in the United States, Europe, UAE, and Asia, as it expands to new ones.

5. Genesis10 — Genesis 10 is the final stop on your job shop experience right now. The company provides personalized service as it recruits top personnel in a wide berth of professions. It is a competent leader in ascertaining top talent for a diverse clientele. Your career will be catapulted to a level you are ready for and deserve to fill technical and functional roles. Genesis 10 is where professionals climb their next step into a desired work experience. Anyone eager to push their limits and shine would want to align with this A-plus firm. The company prides itself on being able to be a “true market disrupter” according to its website when servicing traditional consulting, global outsourcing, and technology staffing companies. Find out today how Genesis 10 can support your deserved professional status to become among its high caliber of talented recruits to support a diverse clientele.

6. Barnum Financial Group — Barnum combines the extensive resources of a national financial services provider with the personalized attention of a boutique firm. Clients benefit from top-tier financial planning, investment management, and insurance solutions, all delivered with care and integrity. At its core, Barnum fosters a growth mindset, valuing continuous learning and celebrating shared success. The firm promotes a respectful and inclusive culture, where every advisor and associate is valued, and open, honest communication is encouraged. Above all, Barnum is deeply committed to its clients, always acting in their best interest. Hard work is a cornerstone of the company’s ethos—its team takes pride in going the extra mile for clients and colleagues alike.

7. Benesch — Benesch is a national business law firm with more than 450 attorneys and offices across the country, including in New York. The firm continues to grow by attracting top-tier lateral partners drawn by Benesch’s entrepreneurial culture, client-focused approach, and sustainable cost structure. Many of these new hires represent underrepresented groups, reflecting the firm’s commitment to building a diverse and inclusive team that mirrors the global marketplace. Benesch also makes a strong social impact—its attorneys and staff contribute over 3,000 hours annually to pro bono work and charitable causes that strengthen local communities. The firm fosters an environment where people of all backgrounds can succeed and is proud to lead with purpose, professionalism, and integrity. With a deep dedication to inclusion and client service, Benesch continues to set the standard for excellence in modern legal practice.

8. The Pension Boards United Church of Christ — The Pension Boards United Church of Christ is a premier employer that values agility collaboration, compassion, consistency, and justice. Adaptability defines a stellar workforce able to make the easy transition for various circumstances within and outside the organization to support PBUCC’s priorities throughout. Transparency and accountability are prized attributes among the professional team that shares the desire to engender one another’s trust towards the same goal, which is to be productive and efficient. Key to a conscientious staff is the expectation that each member embodies compassion so they can understand events and situations from the other person’s perspective to maximize efficiency and minimize distress. The mutual desire to help colleagues alleviate any spiritual, emotional, physical, and financial distress is among the many desirable traits that make working at PBUCC optimally fulfilling. A valuable career move into the employ of PBUCC is not only satisfying on both a professional and personal level, but the benefits for active and retired UCC clergy and lay employees and their eligible dependents, providing the highest standards of service, access, and options, according to the PBUCC website.

9. Circle — Global fintech company Circle earns high marks as an international financial technology firm so it attracts a talented and diverse network of valued professionals. The company supports businesses to acquire cryptocurrency and public blockchains for payments and commerce worldwide. Circle is valued as a “pioneer” of the fastest growing fiat-currency-backed stablecoin, USD Coin. The company’s mission is to “make money move at internet speed via the “frictionless exchange of value.” Circle’s products include USDC, a stablecoin network that allows users to send money globally to anyone with an internet connection. Circle Mint provides direct access to USDC and EURC and Programmable Wallets. This allows users to embed Web3 wallets and blockchain transactions into their apps.

10. Walker & Dunlop LLC — Oliver M. Walker and Laird Dunlop founded Walker & Dunlop in 1937 and became one of the first companies using FHA insurance to make single-family home loans. The company is a leading provider of commercial real estate finance. With deep industry knowledge from serving The company offers deep industry knowledge that has been developed over generations. It espouses the values of caring, collaborative, driven, insightful, and tenacious in proven ways. A company culture is one where employees are regarded like family, embraced for their differences, and made to feel welcome. Individuality is highly regarded at the company. The vibe is evident in professional experiences outside the company among clients, partners, and communities. Examples of fulfilling careers at Dunlop are vice president & associate general counsel, transaction manager, asset manager, modeling associate, and finance analyst.

11. Amtex Systems Inc. — ​​Amtex Systems partners closely with clients to understand their goals and unlock the full potential of data to achieve them. By leveraging expertise in the world’s leading technologies, Amtex designs and implements strategic roadmaps that help businesses grow, boost efficiency, and stay ahead of the curve. Their mission goes beyond innovation—they’re committed to building a workplace where everyone has the opportunity to succeed. At Amtex, employees thrive in a culture driven by collaboration, creativity, and bold challenges. Through teamwork and a shared vision, they turn what once seemed impossible into what’s essential for tomorrow.

12. Montage International — Montage International is a premier ultra-luxury hospitality management company founded by Alan J. Fuerstman. Known for its exceptional service and distinctive properties, Montage fosters a culture rooted in grace, inspiration, and collaboration, where team members feel like family. At Montage, mutual respect transcends roles and levels, and continuous learning is a shared priority. With a strong belief in leadership and a clear vision for the future, employees are empowered to grow personally and professionally. Pride in one another and a deep commitment to both individual and collective success define the company’s values. Above all, Montage International is driven by the goal of creating lasting, cherished memories for every guest, while nurturing a passionate, supportive community among its team. This shared spirit is what makes Montage more than a workplace—it’s a purpose.

13. Marsh McLennan Agency — Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA) is a provider of business insurance, employee health and benefits, retirement, and private client insurance for companies and individuals. The company has over 10,000 “colleagues” at 180 offices in the United States and Canada. This expansive network of professionals enables MMA to carry out its purpose which is to deliver a personalized service as a local consultant can but with the global resources and expertise of a prized leader in the industry. The MMA employment experience immerses staff in a diverse network of people from many backgrounds and cultures. Comprehensive benefits and resources that support professional and personal development, along with opportunities to participate in projects and causes that give fulfillment outside of work are part of the work experience.

14. YMCA Retirement Fund — The YMCA Retirement Fund, incorporated in New York in 1921, is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing retirement benefits to employees of participating YMCAs across the United States. Its mission is to support YMCA staff in building long-term financial security, while its vision is rooted in helping generations of employees approach retirement with confidence. The Fund’s workplace culture is defined by friendliness, collaboration, and empowerment. Staff work cross-functionally, uplift one another, and are encouraged to grow both personally and professionally. Core values guide the organization’s every action: teamwork drives collective success, excellence ensures consistent high standards, and authenticity fosters trust through transparency and ethical conduct. With adaptability at its core, the Fund embraces change and new challenges, and promotes a culture of continuous development.

15. Ally — Ranked at number one is Ally Financial, one of the country’s leading full-service automotive finance companies. Since their founding in 1919, Ally has advanced their portfolio to online banking, credit and lending, and wealth management— however as they continued to expand, their mission of maintaining customer satisfaction and employee diversity never wavered. In 2015, Ally established an inclusionary framework that became embedded into their office culture, then years later, the company implemented required diversity training focused on implicit biases and team development. More recently, in 2021, their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team increased substantially, compared to the previous year, which they believe reflects their ongoing commitment to enhancing Ally diversity.

16. CLA — CLA offers integrated wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services designed to help clients succeed both professionally and personally. At the heart of CLA is a strong family culture built on genuine relationships, shared values, and a sense of belonging. The firm champions inclusivity, believing that diverse perspectives strengthen its mission and create a welcoming environment for all. CLA empowers team members to grow their careers through flexibility, choice, and abundant opportunities. A strong emphasis on wellness ensures that individuals are supported across all areas of life, from physical and emotional health to professional fulfillment. CLA encourages its people to pursue their passions and thrive through meaningful experiences.

17. SevenRooms — SevenRooms builds direct guest relationships for its hospitality industry operators. The company caters to independent restaurateurs and global hospitality groups to provide a global view of guests. The information allows them to tailor their specialty services to every customer. Professional staff in the company’s employ enjoy a meaningful collaboration with management that fuels a sense of working together. This cohesion among the people that drive the company and staff extends outward and is felt among hospitality business owners as a positive cultural perception of SevenRooms as an employer. This reputation is highly regarded in the labor industry space to provide an appeal to attract high-quality employees to this career-building company. A supportive employee culture offers a generous benefits package from paid time off for rest to monthly stipends for building an office, childcare, dining out, and vacation.

18. Naik Group — The Naik Group engineering, surveying, and construction management firm enjoys a premier standing in providing high-octane design and inspection strategies to an ever-changing marketplace. It demonstrates to clients a technically savvy sustainable service ability similar to a larger company but retains its niche status in being able to effortlessly retain personal relationships you’d find in boutique businesses. The winning combination makes Naik Group a company you can trust. It takes pride in having “accountability, innovation, expertise, responsiveness, and commitment” the company says on its website. City-wide it is recognized as a distinctive firm that attracts the industry’s top design and construction professionals. Clients range from state and federal transportation agencies and authorities to municipal and county public works departments and private industry and construction firms.

19. Aprio LLP — Aprio accounting firm caters to clients to find out what’s next for their business. The firm’s services include advisory, audit, tax, outsourcing, and private client services. Clients come from all industries including manufacturing and distribution, non-profit and education, professional services, real estate, construction, retail, franchise and hospitality, government contracting, and technology and blockchain. Opportunities abound for Aprio professionals that according to the company speak more than 60 languages and cater to clients in 50 states and over 50 countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, Aprio has 15 offices in the United States and one in the Philippines.

20. Pegasystems — At Pega, innovation is in its DNA. More than 40 years ago, founder and CEO Alan Trefler pioneered early AI agents that played chess at an elite level—technology that laid the foundation for Pega’s AI-powered business solutions today. Built on a legacy of radical agility, Pega blends cutting-edge tech with a workplace culture that values care, collaboration, and continuous growth. Employees enjoy generous caregiver and adoption leave, flexible vacation time, and world-class health benefits. Pega encourages well-being, offering paid time off to volunteer and support meaningful causes. Through the Employee Stock Purchase Plan, team members can invest in the company’s future while building their own. At the heart of it all, Pega fosters a vibrant, inclusive environment driven by curiosity, empathy, and passion. Whether solving tough problems or sharing bold ideas, Pega empowers its employees to lead with authenticity, adapt to change, and aim for extraordinary—every step of the way.

21. The Dermot Company — Founded in 1991, The Dermot Company has grown from a multifamily development firm into a vertically integrated investment management company with a portfolio of high-quality residential communities. Dermot fosters an inclusive, innovative culture where team members are encouraged to voice ideas, embrace challenges, and grow professionally. Employees benefit from coaching, e-learning, and tailored training—including leadership development—to support advancement at every career stage. Collaboration across departments drives a dynamic and engaging workplace, further supported by employee groups that reflect shared interests and experiences. Dermot also prioritizes well-being through a comprehensive benefits package that includes competitive pay, health and dental coverage, life and disability insurance, a retirement plan with matching contributions, and generous paid time off. With a focus on continuous learning, connection, and growth, Dermot offers more than a job—it offers a path to a fulfilling career.

22. Desimone Consulting Engineering — Desimone Consulting Engineering founded in New York City in 1969 provides structural engineering, façade design consulting, integrated design and detailing, and construction consulting services across building types whose work is prominently showcased in renovations to hotels and theaters, and prestigious major New York City Landmarks among projects around the U.S. Working for Desimone is an opportunity to boost your career and thrive among talented, creative, uniquely-skilled employees, that like you are passionate about engineering. The dynamic employment culture encourages idea-sharing and collaborative problem-solving efficiently while working together with others. Your work life allows for a full berth of project experience from start to finish. New graduates when hired access wide exposure to experiences that have a fast-paced energy setting, but are nurturing, and allow for complete project involvement from the first day.

23. Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney — Founded in 1986, Segal McCambridge has built a reputation as a trusted legal partner for Fortune 500 companies, insurers, and healthcare providers. The firm is known for delivering effective, business-focused legal solutions with a thoughtful approach to litigation. Segal McCambridge fosters a fast-paced, collegial environment where attorneys and professional staff can thrive. Team members benefit from robust support, meaningful growth opportunities, and a culture that values collaboration, critical thinking, and legal excellence. The firm actively seeks individuals who are confident, enthusiastic, and dedicated to teamwork. Committed to diversity and inclusion, Segal McCambridge promotes a workplace where all employees are respected and supported, regardless of background. Beyond its legal work, the firm emphasizes integrity, civility, and community engagement. Attorneys are encouraged to contribute through pro bono efforts and civic involvement, reflecting the firm’s strong commitment to both the legal profession and the broader society it serves.

24. Sinclair — Top engineers, sales, quality assurance, and manufacturing experts find an outstanding next stop to a satisfying career at medical device company Sinclair. An innovator that keeps growing, this company provides the ideal launch pad for growth and fulfillment. Among its attributes is its on-site commercial infrastructure, where manufacturing, company-owned affiliates, and distributors in world markets intersect. The diverse professional opportunities make this company a forward-moving growth opportunity for anyone interested in advancing in a global industry. Sinclair has made a significant mark in the world’s aesthetics market and is now recognized as a provider of minimally invasive high-quality, longer-lasting, natural treatment. The international market values Sinclair employees who earn a reputation among the company’s premier markets in the United States, Europe, UAE, and Asia, as it expands to new ones.