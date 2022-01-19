Looking for a great-paying union job? Apply for these NYC apprenticeships

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

As many working New Yorkers look to expand their economic horizons, plenty of great union jobs are available through apprenticeships being offered by trade unions across New York City.

“This is the perfect opportunity for those in a skilled trade profession to take that first step and join one of these great unions,” said Queens state Senator Joe Addabbo in announcing these apprenticeships. “Skilled labor is always needed across the city and beyond. The techniques learned in these apprenticeship programs will last a lifetime and provide many employment opportunities for those willing to work for it. These are limited possible job opportunities, so I encourage anyone who is looking for an apprenticeship to apply for these programs as soon as possible.”

The New York City District Council of Carpenters is offering an array of apprenticeships in six different programs focused on general carpentry, dock building/timbering, mills, cabinet making, concrete carpentry and floor covering. Each apprenticeship lasts four to five years, and gives participants all the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in their industry, along with connections to great-paying essential jobs across the city.

Apprentices accepted into the District Council’s Training Center will be required to attend no less than 144 hours of classroom instruction focused on areas such as health and safety, reading blueprints, installing drywall, using concrete forms, house framing, welding, floor covering, cabinet making, and steam turbine generator installation and maintenance. Each apprentice will also be required to perform at least 1,300 hours each year of on-the-job training, practicing and perfecting the skills they’ve learned along the way.

For more information about this apprenticeship opportunity, visit nyccarpenterstrainingcenter.org or email recruiting@nycdistrictcouncil.org.

The District Council of Carpenters isn’t the only local trade union offering apprenticeship opportunities right now.

Starting in February, the Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee of the High Rise Concrete Carpenters of New York City will recruit 100 apprentices. These are some of the most daring jobs in the world, as the name suggests, because it involves constructing many of the tall buildings that dot the New York City skyline.

Each high-rise concrete carpenter apprentice will undergo four ears of intense training focused on areas such as math, safety training, wood framing, blueprint reading, patented concrete forms and post-tension concrete. They’ll learn from industry veterans and experts who will pass on their wealth of knowledge and expertise to the raw recruits.

All applications for the High Rise Concrete Carpenters apprenticeships must be obtained in person. You can pick them off during the recruitment period, on the second Wednesday of each month, from 7 to 7:30 a.m. at the New York City District Council of Carpenters Training Center, located at 395 Hudson St., second floor, in Manhattan. The recruitment campaign runs through Nov. 9; all applicants must provide government-issued picture ID, and return the application via mail.

Meanwhile, two Queens-based unions are also recruiting apprentices.

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the International Union of Operating Engineers (Local 30) is holding a recruitment drive for 25 stationary engineer apprentices from Jan. 24 through Feb. 4. The apprentices learn skill related to engineer work in a variety of fileds including refrigeration, air conditioning, plant and building systems, steam and gas turbines, boilers, mechanics and more.

Most apprentices are later placed in full-time jobs at facilities across the New York City area.

You can obtain applications for the Local 30 apprenticeship by visiting the Operating Engineers Local office at 16-16 Whitestone Expwy., Whitestone, Queens, on Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All applications must be mailed back to the union postmarked by no later than March 1.

For more information, call 718-847-8484.

Finally, the Local 1010 Pavers Joint Apprenticeship Committee will hold a recruitment drive for 10 skilled construction craft laborer apprentices between Jan. 31 and Feb. 11. Only 100 applications will be distributed, and they’re available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pick up an application during the recruitment period from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Local 1010 office at 17-20 Whitestone Expwy., 3rd floor, in Whitestone. Applications must be returned, in person, to the union office by no later than 1 p.m. on Feb. 14.

For more information, call 718-886-3310.