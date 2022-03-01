Celebrate the Power Women of Manhattan this month

Schneps Media — publishers of amNewYork Metro, The Villager, Chelsea Now, Downtown Express and Manhattan Express — will bring together the most extraordinary women in Manhattan during the “Power Women of Manhattan” event later this month.

The premiere networking event takes place at 6 p.m. on Thursday night, March 24, at the Bryant Park Grill, located at 25 West 40th St. in Midtown.

Power Women of Manhattan gives the borough’s fearless females the opportunity to connect, support one another, do business and build community. The honorees are women who help make Manhattan the thriving and vibrant place it is to work, live and do business.

“We are thrilled to bring together the powerful women of Manhattan for an evening of ultimate networking and joyful celebration,” said Elizabeth Aloni, executive vice president of events for Schneps Media.

Among the honorees who will be recognized as Power Women of Manhattan this year: Ramona Singer of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York”; Rosanna Scotto, co-host of Fox 5’s “Good Day New York”; Misty Marris, on-Air TV legal analyst, Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP; Renee Sacks, executive director, Women’s Builders Council; and Cristina Contreras, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan.

Nominations are still open, and a limited number of tickets to this exclusive event are available.

For more information, visit powerwomenmanhattan.com, or contact Events Concierge Demetra Mattone at 718-260-4512 or by emailing dmattone@schnepsmedia.com.