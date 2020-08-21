Quantcast
Facebook looking at ways to curb misinformation after U.S. elections: New York Times

Reuters
August 21, 2020
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of a Facebook logo, March 28, 2018. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

BY NEHA MALARA

Facebook Inc is looking at post-election scenarios that include attempts by U.S. President Donald Trump or his campaign to use the platform to delegitimize the results, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the company’s plans.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and some company executives are discussing a “kill switch” to shut off political advertising after the election is over to curb misinformation, the report added

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

