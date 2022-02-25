Japan Village unveils massive second-floor expansion ‘The Loft’ at Industry City

On Thursday, Feb. 24, Industry City announced the opening of ‘The Loft’ at Japan Village to celebrate the Japanese community within Brooklyn.

This second-floor expansion at their current location will utilize 20,000 square feet of their marketplace, serving as a center for exploring Japanese art, lifestyle and culture.

“The concept for the food hall at Japan Village was inspired by the country’s famous markets and the buzzing energy of arcades,” Jim Somoza, Managing Director of Industry City, said. “The Loft beautifully balances the ground floor offering, curated to highlight the diversity of craft among the regions and prefectures of Japan.”

The owners hope that this loft will create respect and awareness for Japanese culture and the prevalent community in New York City.

“Since the opening of Japan Village, we have aimed to create a culture of ‘omotenashi,’ the Japanese approach to great hospitality and a mutual respect for our guests,” co-owner Erina Yoshida said. “Our expansion in Industry City with The Loft is an exciting new way to support Japanese makers, lift our community up, and celebrate Japanese culture in a way that is welcoming to all.”

Industry City will continue to grow and include Japanese fabrics, educational classes, and more. The Loft is located on the 2nd floor of Japan Village at 934 3rd Avenue in Brooklyn, NY.

For more information about The Loft at Industry City, please visit www.theloftatjapanvillage.com.