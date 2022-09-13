NYC Home Pros, where homeowners connect with contractors

If you’re looking for renovations to your home or general home repairs, you’ll find plenty of general contractors in NYC Home Pros. Peruse the directory and see which specialist meets your needs. You can even make the process easier by using the Home Pros concierge, who can help you connect with the right pro. Check it out here.

If you’re a NYC Contractor, there’s no better way to get your services in front of a huge audience than becoming a Home Pro member. Millions of readers and hundreds of thousands of homeowners look through the directory to find a trusted vendor. Get started here.

Here are Ten NYC contractors worth checking out:

Gecko Builds

Brooklyn, NY

Link: https://www.brownstoner.com/services/general-contractor-nyc/d5af1de7451bb4/gecko-builds-llc/

Phone: (347) 218-1901

Gecko Builds prides themselves on high-quality renovations, competitive pricing and a crew dedicated to satisfying their customers’ objectives.

CityPro Contracting

Link: https://www.brownstoner.com/services/general-contractor-nyc/d5ffdfecb965a2/citypro-contracting-llc/

357 Dahill Road

Brooklyn, NY 11218

(718) 775-7902

CityPro Contracting’s attention to detail is what makes us one of the major home remodeling experts in NYC, proudly serving Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Long Island and the Bronx.

All Renovation Construction

Link: https://www.brownstoner.com/services/general-contractor-nyc/d609963f655061/all-renovation-construction-llc/

200 West 138 Street

New York, NY 10030

(347) 672-2888

A New York City firm offering quality rough carpentry services for commercial and institutional projects, All Renovation Construction also specialize in high-end Brownstone renovation projects for owners of luxury and landmark residential Brownstone properties.

Naim Construction

Link: https://www.brownstoner.com/services/general-contractor-nyc/d604a5df01493e/naim-construction-llc/

41 Flatbush Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11217

(212) 634-9359

Naim provides exterior services in masonry restoration, waterproofing, and all aspects of façade restoration. They also focus on all interior residential and commercial design and construction.

Empire State Restoration

Link: https://www.brownstoner.com/services/general-contractor-nyc/d5f46743100b8a/empire-state-restoration/

106-04 75th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11208

(718) 877-8332

As a licensed and insured NYC General Contractor, Empire State Restoration has been partnering with property owners for over 50+ years, including in landmark areas within Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Mega Construction Company

Link: https://www.brownstoner.com/services/general-contractor-nyc/d609182d520ddc/mega-construction-co/

4616 Avenue D

Brooklyn, NY 11203

(347) 291-4487

Mega was founded in 2007 by Nazim Uddin Nazim. Since then, they have worked at over hundreds of locations throughout Brooklyn. Highly recommended in the Park Slope and Prospect Park area.

Daddio, Inc.

Link: https://www.brownstoner.com/services/general-contractor-nyc/d6176ed688b251/m-daddio-inc/

900 South Second Street Suite 5

Ronkonkoma, NY 11779

(631) 513-9143

For three generations, M. Daddio has built exceptional residences in NYC, the Hamptons and beyond. Their experience as builders ranges from new construction to classic and traditional home renovations to industrial loft conversions.

Excellent Contracting

Link: https://www.brownstoner.com/services/general-contractor-nyc/d539894afb6456/excellent-contracting-llc/

902 41st Street Suite B4

Brooklyn, NY 11219

(718) 502-4414

Excellent Contracting is a licensed NYC general contractor specializing in exterior façade repair and restoration. Specialties include brownstone, brick, and general masonry work.

Coastal Points Construction

Link: https://www.brownstoner.com/services/general-contractor-nyc/d56a00d17268af/coastal-points-construction/

76 Bowers Street

Jersey City, NJ 07302

(917) 747-7273

Coastal Points Construction performs construction services for both residential and commercial clients throughout the state of New Jersey and the entirety of New York City. Coastal Points Construction has helped countless homeowners, developers, and emerging businesses turn their visions into realities.

Aha!nteriors

Link: https://www.brownstoner.com/services/general-contractor-nyc/d62cf31c477a1e/ahainteriors-design-and-build/

8942 129th Street

Richmond Hill, NY 11418

(646) 417-3195

AhA!nteriors specializes in complete residential renovations that include carpentry, flooring, tilework, door installations, painting, wallpaper and electrical work. We provide interior design services with 3d visualization and detailed shop drawings.

If you’re considering other kinds of home improvement projects for the spring, check out interior designers and architects.

Are you a home services professional looking for exposure to an engaged audience of millions of monthly visitors? Sign up for New York City Home Pros here. Schneps takes no fee from any job you book through the service.