The best budget-friendly toys to buy your kids this holiday season | amNewYork

The holidays may look different this year but the holiday toys are still here and they are more creative and cool than ever, engaging kids who may be spending lots of quality time at home. Here are some of our favorite budget-friendly toys for kids!

Under $5: LEGO® DOTS Go Team! Bracelet Kit

LEGO® DOTS Go Team! Bracelet kit gives kids a guide for how to make their own jewelry and change it to suit their outfit, mood, or favorite sport. These cool bracelet kits have different themes and feature an adjustable blue band that fits around bigger and smaller wrists and 32 colorful tiles. The set includes special tiles decorated with sports-themed icons for kids to design their own bracelet toy, stretch their imaginations and self-expressive play skills and create something fun and unique. $4.99

Under $5: Cats Vs. Pickles

Cats Vs. Pickles is the latest and greatest plush collectible craze. Cats vs. Pickles are silly and soft and come in fun varieties like foodie cats, scary cats, and sweet cats, paired with four uniquely designed, super-rare pickles. Kids will want to collect them all and can also download the free companion app for more fun. $4.99

Under $5: Crayola Color Wonder’s Markers

Children love the magic of Crayola Color Wonder’s markers to paper technology, and parents trust that kids can explore their creativity mess free. The compact Color Wonder Activity Pads include 16 coloring/activity pages and three mini Color Wonder markers. The packaging provides a perfect solution for on-the-go creativity with built-in storage for the markers. There are activity pads for Fancy Nancy, Puppy Dog Pals, Baby Shark, Princesses, and PAW Patrol.

Under $5: HexBug JunkBot Tash Bin Assortment

HexBug JunkBot Tash Bin Assortment is a fun, multilevel, unboxing experience! Kids discover a unique Junkbot to build, or mix and match pieces to create new JunkBots figures. The more you collect, the more you can create. Trash-can packaging doubles as a display stand. $4.99

Under $5: Hot Wheels Diecast Cars Five Pack

Start or build on to your Hot Wheels Collection with the Hot Wheels Diecast Cars Five Pack. This race-ready pack features five vehicles with cool decorations and themes like X-Raycers, Track Builder, Track Stars, HW Hot Trucks, HW Exotics, HW Flames, HW Rescue, Batman, Nightburnerz, and more. These packs make a great gift for kids of all ages. $4.99

Under $10: 5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2

5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 and 5 Surprise Mini Toys are a holiday must-have for kids everywhere after going viral on TikTok, amassing over 600 million views. Now comes a whole new series and set of your favorite shopping brands that fit in your hand. There are over 100 new brands to collect, including Heinz Ketchup, Kool-Aid, Miracle Whip, and Jell-O, and new shopping accessories as well. Kids will love unboxing and hoping to find the rare Metallic and Glow in the Dark minis, and the Super Rare Golden Minis, too. Starting at $5..99

Under $10: L.O.L. Surprise! Holiday Present Surprise Dolls

Sparkle this season with L.O.L. Surprise! Holiday Present Surprise Dolls. This holiday edition of the fan favorite includes a limited edition doll with an adorable little elf. The limited edition doll got an extreme makeover holiday edition complete with glitter, holiday fashions, and wintery accessories. Each doll includes an enchanting elf character in a present box. The ornament ball can be used as a display for your dolls or hung on the tree as an ornament. $9.99

Under $10: Pinecone Camper

Candylab Toys makes clever and cool modern wood vintage, hand crafted CandyCars. Take kids on an adventure through wild and remote areas of New Mexico with their Mule Rio Grande. It will get you exactly where you need to go and pair it with the Pinecone Camper to take on the wilderness by storm. There are also classic cars like the New York Times Van and fun, new food truck designs like a Hamburger Van to let kids’ imaginations run wild. Starting at $9.95

Under $10: Cutetitos Pizzaitos

Cutetitos Pizzaitos and Candy Babitos are adorable baby stuffed animals wrapped in a pizza or mini candy-colored wrap, just waiting to be unrolled and discovered! Each Candy Babito comes with a candy-colored blanket, a diaper, and a Pet Collector card. Each Pizzaito is either cheesy, so cheesy, extra cheesy, or super cheesy, just check out its “hot spot” – a pizza slice shaped icon you can find on its hip. Kids also get one of four unique pizza wraps – cheese, pepperoni, spicy, or even Hawaiian pizza with ham and pineapple. There are 12 different baby animals in each collection to collect and they are all deliciously cute! Starting at $7.99

Under $10: Ravel Tales

Ravel Tales takes the unboxing experience and surprise reveal to the next level! Kids start their journey by unwinding their yarn ball and uncovering 12 fun surprises along the way. A sweet, collectible, plush pet plus exciting DIY activities bring tons of fun and hours of activity in one toy. Children can create three braided charm bracelets, one braided pet collar, two pom poms, and a pillow bed. Kids will make so many adorable friends like Knittens, Button Bears, Purl Ponies, and Pom Pom Pups. They might even uncover a Rare Raveller…look for the special gold and sparkle details! $9.99

Under $15: Hairdorables Hair Art Series

Hairdorables Hair Art Series dolls come in a reusable plastic carrying case and feature a fashion forward look with tons of unique accessories from two new themes: Masquerade Through Time and After School Fun. The Hairdorables are showing off their most creative looks yet and kids can customize their “Big Hair Don’t Care” attitudes with the name barrette featuring a printed hair art extension. Each doll lives up to the “Hairdorables” name with a variety of unique luxe hairstyles in vibrant colors! $12.99

Under $15: VIP Pets

VIP Pets are the most fashionable dogs around with super long hair! There are six characters with two different looks, all with their own personalities and hobbies. These fabulous pets come with nine surprises to unbox and 12 inches of super long hair to style! Kids unbox six unique and personalized accessories and once they’ve washed her hair they will discover her unique style. Plus, there is a special water reveal on their face to showcase a special face design! $12.99

Under $15: Uno Showdown

Uno Showdown is the matching game you know but with new, unexpected excitement. Wait for the lights and sounds of the Showdown unit to signal you it’s time to pull off your speediest reaction. Try to be first to push the pedal; the quickest player wins the draw and sends extra cards flying at their opponent. $12.99

Under $15: Rescue Tales Cuddly Pups

Rescue Tales Cuddly Pups are dog-gone cute, adoptable, soft and cuddly plush pets looking for their fur-ever homes! These soft plush pets are so huggable and perfect for snuggling at bedtime. Kids can wipe away the tear in their Cuddly Pup’s eye, write its name on the included collar, and fill out an adoption certificate to celebrate bringing their Cuddly Pup home for the holidays. There are three Cuddly Pup breeds to choose from (Beagle, Yorkie, and Frenchie), so kids can find the perfect puppy for them! $14.89

Under $15: Drone Home

Drone Home is an “out of this world” game! In this race to outer space, players launch aliens down the ramps, racing to land inside the drone so they can fly home. But beware — there’s a delay once you make it in, so others can knock you out! If you stay in and your alien escapes when the drone lifts off, you’re one step closer to winning! Get rid of all your aliens first to win! $14.99

