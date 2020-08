Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY AMBAR WARRICK

U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as data showed a sharp slowdown in U.S. employment growth and as President Donald Trump cranked up friction with Beijing with moves to ban WeChat and TikTok.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 65.30 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 27,321.68.

The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened lower by 9.11 points, or 0.27%, at 3,340.05. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 35.54 points, or 0.32%, to 11,072.53 at the opening bell.