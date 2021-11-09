‘They’re doing God’s work’ for sinfully low wages: Direct Support Professionals demand essential pay at Manhattan rally

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Caregivers and those whom they provide life-saving care flooded into City Hall Park on Tuesday demanding higher wages and investment in the Direct Support Professional (DSP) workforce.

Close to 100 individuals lugging protest signs filled up the Lower Manhattan greenspace on Nov. 9. Whether they were wheelchair-bound patients or members of the caregiving workforce, they all bellowed the same chant: “Care not Cuts!”

Organized by New York Disability Advocates and others, the rally aimed to show legislators the desperate need to raise the wages of DSPs, who according to those in attendance are facing dire financial straits resulting from limited wages.

The organizations which provide services to the physically and developmentally disabled are also straining because they’re unable to offer competitive wages to other businesses, leading to a worker shortage that endangers the people for whom they are entrusted to care.

“We’ve always had turnover in our field because this job is just not for everybody and that’s fine as long as we get people applying for the job trying it out. Right now we’re not even getting resumes. One in four jobs is unfilled. And people are not getting services. It’s truly a crisis,” said Winifred Schiff, the associate executive director for legislative affairs at the InterAgency Council of Developmental Disabilities Agencies.

According to speakers at the rally, jobs at fast food restaurants, such as McDonald’s, pays higher earnings than the act of caring for disabled individuals, leading to a mass exodus from the profession.

With a gigantic hole in the field and many in need going without sufficient care, the rally is calling upon Governor Kathy Hochul to help increase funding.

“We have a new partner in Albany, Governor Hochul, who we hope will work with us,” Brooklyn Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said. “[Former] Governor [Andrew] Cuomo didn’t like that program and he would not budge on that. So our message to Governor Hochul is: this was left out last year, it needs to be put in.”

The workers and politicians supporting the cause cried out for change, and the men and women who are directly impacted by these cuts also joined in the fight. Several individuals with disabilities took up the megaphone and voiced their desire to see improvements made. For them their caregivers are not simply serving a profession, they become akin to family members.

“They are the best workers and we don’t want to lose them,” said Steven McCoy, an individual with a disability.

The name of Willowbrook State School was also invoked to remind onlookers the horrors that can occur when adequate care is not provided.

Willowbrook State School became a symbol of infamy in the 1970s when journalists exposed squalid living conditions for residents unable to care for themselves. Several wheelchair bound members of the rally yelled, “I was there!” when Willowbrook was mentioned at Tuesday’s rally.

In hopes of ensuring nothing of that nature occurs again, organizers asked concerned citizens to write letters to the governor with the request to increase Direct Support Professional funding.

“The direct care workers have very tough jobs, and they’re really doing God’s work, and they’re not being compensated for it,” Queens Assemblyman David Weprin said.

amNewYork Metro reached out to the governor’s office for comment, and is awaiting a response.