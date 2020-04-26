10 free online resources for families in need of support by IntegrateNYC

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Olga Uznova

“We are all in this together” became a uniting motto for our communities during these challenging times. In an effort to keep New Yorkers safe, IntegrateNYC teamed up with #NYCEDU to create a database of helpful online resources. Their latest project helps communities and families stay informed and involved during the COVID-19 quarantine. This database provides access to free educational platforms, mental health support sites, housing and financial advice, and much more information where you can filter by type, topic, and location criteria based on resources available on national and state level. Check out these quick links to some great free services and online support platforms for families.

Looking for free educational resources? Check out Free Resources and Subscriptions for Remote Learning and Home Schooling due to Coronavirus.

10 Free Online Resources for Families in Need of Support During Coronavirus

U.S Providers Offering FREE Wi-Fi or Special Accommodations for 60 Days

Various companies are waiving data coverage fees to all customers so that families and students can stay connected during the pandemic.

Remote Learning Devices for Students

To help students stay connected during crises, the DOE is lending internet-enabled iPads to support the remote schooling process.

DOE Updates

DOE latest updates on school closures, free learning resources, free lunches, and more.

Free Mental Health Support Apps

NYC Well is your connection to free, confidential mental health support. Speak to a counselor via phone, text, or chat and get access to mental health and substance use services 24/7.

Latest Updates on Coronavirus directly from Governor Cuomo

Check out first-hand information about safety guidance, public health measures, quarantine deadlines, and much more information directly from Gov. Cuomo’s office.

Movement for Hope

Access free movement-based classes while in isolation during COVID-19. Sessions are streaming live every Saturday at 8 pm ETZ.

Food Hub NYC

The City of New York is assisting New Yorkers during the COVID-19 crisis by delivering meals to those who cannot access food themselves.

Invisible Hands

Get in touch with young volunteers delivering groceries and supplies to the most at-risk community members facing COVID-19.

Tenants’ Rights Telephone Hotline

Trained volunteers give brief answers to your rights as a tenant, and explain your options for dealing with a housing situation.

Official Coronavirus Fact Sheet

All you need to know about the virus and how to protect your family in plain language written by experts.

This story first appeared on newyorkfamily.com.