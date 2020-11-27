College football's Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium cancelled due to COVID-19 | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Add the 2020 New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium to the lengthy list of sporting events nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Yankees officially announced the annual college football bowl game’s cancellation Friday due largely to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and the numerous travel restrictions in place. The Pinstripe Bowl, typically held right before New Year’s Eve, involves teams from the Big Ten and ACC.

“The priority of the Yankees, New Era Pinstripe Bowl, Big Ten and ACC is the safety of players, coaches and staff, and this decision is consistent with that approach. We look forward to hosting the New Era Pinstripe Bowl with an enthusiastic crowd filling Yankee Stadium in 2021,” according to a statement issued by the Yankees.

College football has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many conferences either cancelled their seasons or delayed their start from early September to mid-October. The national surge of COVID-19 cases has led to numerous cancellations and postponements in recent weeks.

At least nine collegiate games scheduled for this weekend have been scratched from the schedule due to COVID-19 case increases. Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban was also diagnosed with COVID-19 this week.