More Brooklyn businesses pivot to PPE’s to help health care workers

Swimwear manufacturer Malia Mills in Brooklyn’s Industry City was crafting sexy multi-color bathing suits for the summer season. But with the COVID-19 crisis, they might’ve had to shut down operations for both safety and necessity.

Hospital gowns were the answer for them and for the city’s health care workers – now Malia Mills and 4-5 other companies have come together and are churning out 65,000 protective coverings a week.

Mayor Bill de Blasio visited their factories in Industry City, where they produce these gowns, marveling at how businesses like theirs have pivoted to a “wartime footing” and are making a product that is sorely needed locally. Seamstresses are now producing 5,000 gowns a day to then be turned over to the Economic Development Corporation for distribution to those medical institutions that need and request them.

The mayor has visited numerous other companies, some in the Navy Yard and others around the city, making anything from gowns, to protective masks, and breweries making hand sanitizer. He toured the swim wear factory turned hospital gown manufacturer and complimented the company for being nimble enough to make the change.

“You spend time with health care workers and right now, it’s been two months in hell for them, so difficult, so painful and challenging,” de Blasio said. “Today is April 22; it’s seven weeks since the first case and in that time, it feels like an eternity. We didn’t know how bad this would get, and then we were fearful that we might not have enough personnel, PPE’s, ventilators, and you never stopped what you were doing because now it’s about protecting the heroes and allow them to do their life-saving work.”

Mayor de Blasio said he is seeking to have all PPE’s made locally because the national stockpile proved to be inadequate and depending on out of town manufacturers found the city bidding against other city’s and states.

“None of us would’ve imagined that trying to find hospital gowns would be nearly impossible for our front-line workers,” he said. “This is an amazing industry – the heart and soul of New York City.”

Steven Salem, president That’s My Girl, one of several companies that have joined in the effort, said it was all about safety and being able to bring workers in and make them feel safe and provide proper social distancing. Every worker is wearing masks and using gloves when possible.

“That’s what it’s all about in NY, we give and help each other and bring people in,” Salem said.