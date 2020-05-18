Artisans of IQ donate 100 masks to Triboro Center’s front line workers

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY JASON COHEN

A Manhattan-based organization that works with southeast Asian women who make jewelry, recently helped the front line.

On May 9, Ileana Quinones, founder of Artisans of IQ in Manhattan, donated 100 face masks to the front line health workers at the Triboro Center for Rehabilitation & Healthcare, a 515-bed facility at 1160 Teller Ave.

Artisans of IQ had hired a homeless woman from Cambodia to hand craft each mask that was donated.

“This was not like any kind of donation, these face masks were created personally and professionally,” said Rose Ferreira, recreation director at Triboro Center. “During these times, a donation like this comes directly from the heart. Ms. Quinones is an incredible woman and Artisans of IQ is a great company. Thank you Ileana.”

According to their website, Quinones works with diverse groups of fair-trade women who are skilled in ancient handcraft techniques and passed down from generation to generation. Their passion is to share their artistry with the world while helping to support their loved ones financially and create a better quality of life for themselves.

This story first appeared on bxtimes.com.