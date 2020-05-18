Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
BronxCoronavirus

Artisans of IQ donate 100 masks to Triboro Center’s front line workers

amNewYork
1 hour ago
With Administrator Nate Goldman (kneeling) Triboro leadership wear Artisans of IQ masks (Courtesy of Triboro Center)

BY JASON COHEN

A Manhattan-based organization that works with southeast Asian women who make jewelry, recently helped the front line.

On May 9, Ileana Quinones, founder of Artisans of IQ in Manhattan, donated 100 face masks to the front line health workers at the Triboro Center for Rehabilitation & Healthcare, a 515-bed facility at 1160 Teller Ave.

Artisans of IQ had hired a homeless woman from Cambodia to hand craft each mask that was donated.

Front line heath workers a Triboro Center wear the handmade masks (Courtesy of Triboro Center)

“This was not like any kind of donation, these face masks were created personally and professionally,” said Rose Ferreira, recreation director at Triboro Center.  “During these times, a donation like this comes directly from the heart. Ms. Quinones is an incredible woman and Artisans of IQ is a great company. Thank you Ileana.”

According to their website, Quinones works with diverse groups of fair-trade women who are skilled in ancient handcraft techniques and passed down from generation to generation. Their passion is to share their artistry with the world while helping to support their loved ones financially and create a better quality of life for themselves.

This story first appeared on bxtimes.com.

You may also like

AMNY Newsletter

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help.