Board of Regents cancels June exams amid COVID-19 pandemic

June Regents exams are canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, New York State Education Department Chancellor Betty Rosa announced during April’s Board of Regents meeting.

In order for high school seniors to graduate, they must pass five Regents exams in the subject areas of English, math, science and social studies which are offered three times a year in January, June and in August. Rosa added that the agency will issue guidelines on graduation requirements on Tuesday afternoon.

“In the interim, please understand that these guidelines are going to focus on what is in the best interest of our students for the rest of the year,” said Rosa.

The announcement came shortly before Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the New York state PAUSE order until April 29. The governor ordered schools to shutter in mid-March as a means of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus which has killed 599 people from Sunday to Monday morning. Now 4,758 people across the state died due to complications from contracting the virus, according to state data.

After schools shifted to online learning, pressure mounted to cancel all state exams given the amount of stress teachers and students were under while shifting to online learning. In response, the State Board of Regents canceled deliveries of state third through 8th grade tests in mid-March.

It is unclear if the Board of Regents will cancel the August exams as well.