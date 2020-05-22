Bronx hospital launches clinic for children with syndrome linked to COVID-19

New data shows that approximately 147 children in New York City and 15 in New Jersey have been sickened by a new COVID-19 syndrome.

This recent and new rash of deaths, which are thought to be related to COVID-19, is known as Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (PMIS.)

As more cases of the syndrome appear in children throughout New York, a multidisciplinary team of pediatric specialists at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM) have created a weekly PMIS-COVID-19 Clinic where they will evaluate, diagnose, treat and monitor children with the syndrome.

“There are so many unknowns about COVID-19 and PMIS,” said Dr. Nadine Choueiter, pediatric cardiologist at CHAM. “We started the new clinic so we can follow patients, monitor their progress and be a source of support and reassurance for families in the long term.”

PMIS presents in children with features that overlap with other rare pediatric inflammatory conditions such as Kawasaki disease, including rash, conjunctivitis and swollen hands or feet. Children with Kawasaki disease develop enlargement of the coronary arteries and aneurysms in those blood vessels. Other patients exhibit symptoms similar to toxic shock syndrome, with abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea and high levels of inflammation in the body.

This new condition requires expertise from a team of providers to help manage the varying symptoms that children experience. At CHAM, pediatric cardiologists, pediatric rheumatologists, pediatric infectious disease experts and pediatric hematologists have cared for more than 30 children with the syndrome so far and recognizing that this is a new and unknown condition, believe that children would benefit from long-term follow up.

The weekly clinic allows families to stay in regular contact with their child’s providers, monitor any changes and prevent potential complications of COVID-19 or PMIS. For more information call 718-741-2343.