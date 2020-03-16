Bronx restaurant gives out free meals to kids amid COVID-19 school closures

One Latin-Caribbean restaurant in the East Bronx is doing its part to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mamajuana Cafe on East Tremont Avenue in Throggs Neck announced via Facebook that will be giving away lunch bags for local kids in The Bronx while NYC schools are closed.

It’s between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 4 to 8 p.m. when you can head to the restaurant to pick up both a sandwich and snack for your child, according to the restaurant.

Starting on Monday 3/16, Mamajuana Cafe, The Bronx located at 3233 East Tremont Avenue will be providing a lunch bag for… Posted by Mamajuana Cafe: The Bronx on Sunday, March 15, 2020

“We do not want any child in our community to miss a meal,” the Facebook post read. “We want to help relieve one stress during these difficult times.”

Mamajuana’s is also asking for anyone willing to partner in the meal giveaway to reach out directly to start a collaborative effort.

“We hope this will eliminate one stress during these difficult times the COVID-19 has brought our community,” the Facebook post stated.

Mamajuana Cafe, 3233 East Tremont Ave., Throggs Neck, 718.824.8400. Normal business hours vary.