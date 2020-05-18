Clarke, FreshDirect deliver 500 boxes of food to Brooklynites

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY NELSON A. KING

In support of communities experiencing hunger during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Brooklyn Democratic Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke (NY-09) and FreshDirect Foods Wednesday morning distributed 500 boxes of non-perishable foods and produce to local churches and nonprofit organizations in the Flatbush neighborhood.

“It was my honor as Central and South Brooklyn’s Congresswoman to deliver food alongside FreshDirect today to make sure people in our backyard aren’t going hungry as a result of this pandemic,” said Clarke.

“I am grateful for FreshDirect’s support of our community through their generous food donation during this critical moment in NY-09’s history as we remain one of the hardest-hit communities by coronavirus. Food has become out of reach for many of my constituents and today’s food delivery makes a positive difference for families struggling to put food on their tables,” she added.

Clarke said she worked with Larry-Scott Blackmon, Vice President of Public Affairs at FreshDirect Foods to deliver the food.

“FreshDirect is extremely thankful for Congresswoman Clarke for her support of Operation 5-Borough Food Drive,” said Blackmon. “We are very grateful to continue the distribution of food to communities in Brooklyn and applaud Congresswoman Clarke for her advocacy and work to improve food access to those in need in our community.”

Clarke said she was “proud to provide her constituents who are in need of help during the coronavirus pandemic with food, masks and other basic necessities.”

The congresswoman said she is a supporter of Brooklyn-based organizations, like FreshDirect, “who are using their resources to support the community during this time of uncertainty.”

This story first appeared on caribbeanlifenews.com.