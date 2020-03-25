Coronavirus count: More than 15,000 cases in New York City, 192 deaths

There are now over 15,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in New York City, City Hall reported late Tuesday night. Nearly 200 of those cases have proven fatal.

As of 6 p.m. March 24, there are 15,597 cases of coronavirus citywide with 4,667 in Queens, 3,013 in Manhattan, 4,407 in Brooklyn, 2,505 in the Bronx and 999 in Staten Island.

The number of New Yorkers that have died due to complications with the virus jumped to from 131 to 192 since City Hall last released coronavirus numbers at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

At least 2,850 people are now hospitalized because of the virus with 660 of those patients in Intensive Care Units.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday morning that there are now 25,665 cases of deadly virus in New York state resulting in 210 deaths with just over 60 percent of cases concentrated in New York City.

Over the weekend, New York state became the epicenter of the pandemic, and now 60% of all new coronavirus cases in United States come from the New York City metro area, the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Deborah Birx, told reporters Tuesday.

Cuomo said Tuesday that the number of coronavirus cases is doubling every three days and that the city and state was failing at “flattening the curve” and that the number of infected New Yorkers would reach its apex between 14 and 21 days — right around the time President Trump wants to have the country “open up” and reassess self-quarantine policies.