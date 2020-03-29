Coronavirus count: Over 600 deaths in New York City

Over 150 people in New York City died on Saturday after contracting the novel coronavirus, according to data from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

As of 4.p.m. on March 28, 672 people have died in the as a result of the virus. On Saturday morning, the health department reported that there were 517 deaths and 30,765 cases citywide.

Queens has the highest number of cases out of five boroughs, with the Health Department reporting at least 9,831 people testing positive for the virus. Brooklyn comes in second with 8,129 cases followed by the Bronx with 5,752. There have been 5, 237 reported cases of the virus in Manhattan and 1,781 in Staten Island.

The agency also reported Saturday afternoon that 6,287 New Yorkers have been hospitalized after contracting the novel coronavirus with 2,181 of those hospitalizations occurring in Queens, 1,372 in Brooklyn, 1,422 in the Bronx, 916 in Manhattan and 374 in Staten Island.

Out of the five boroughs, the Bronx has the highest percentage of coronavirus positive residents that have been hospitalized at 25%, with Queens coming in second with 22%.