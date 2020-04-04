Coronavirus in NYC: Death toll surges past 2,200, with more than 60,000 infected

On the same day that Governor Andrew Cuomo indicated that New York State was nearing the grim apex of the coronavirus outbreak, New York City reported yet another surge in additional infections and deaths.

Data that the city’s Health Department through 5 p.m. on April 4 indicated that there were now a total of 60,850 infections and 2,254 deaths citywide. That represents an increase of 4,579 cases and 387 deaths over a 24-hour period.

An estimated 12,216 New Yorkers — or 20.9% of all coronavirus patients in the five boroughs — have been hospitalized, according to the city’s Health Department.

One-third of all coronavirus patients come from Queens, which has been the epicenter of New York City’s outbreak almost from the start. As of 5 p.m. April 4, the borough registered 20,371 cases.

Brooklyn has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases with 16,488, followed by the Bronx with 11,820, Manhattan with 8,781 and Staten Island with 3,355.