Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Coronavirus

Crunching the COVID-19 Numbers: Hot spots remain in low-vaxxed NYC areas as virus transmission rates plummet

By
0
comments
Posted on
Actor Ben Crawford, who plays "The Phantom", receives a precautionary test for COVID-19 at the Marriott Marquis Box Office before attending a final dress rehearsal of "The Phantom of the Opera" at the Majestic Theater in New York, U.S., October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

While a not-so-silent minority of individuals continue to seethe over the city’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its municipal workforce, the latest statistics from the New York City Health Department continue to show progress in curtailing the virus’ spread through vaccinations.

Just three areas of the Five Boroughs saw a 7-day positivity rate above 3%, and only 20 communities had a rate above 2%, between Oct. 20 and 26, according to the city’s Health Department. On the flip side, 68 communities registered a positivity rate of less than 1%, and 56 neighborhoods had fewer than 10 new COVID-19 cases reported during the same period.

One of New York’s Most Influential Environmental Advocates, Jessica Ottney Mahar, New York Policy and Strategy Director, Nature Conservancy

Schneps Connects

Even better news can be found in the citywide transmission rate, which tracks the virus’ spread across the city. The 7-day transmission rate as of Oct. 24 was down to 59.71 new cases per 100,000 people, which represents a “substantial” level of spread. But that number has been trending downward for weeks now, and the rate could fall into “moderate” spread by this time next week. 

New York City Health Department

Transmission of COVID-19, however, remains highest on Staten Island, which recorded a rate of 107.95 cases per 100,000 residents — nearly twice the citywide transmission rate.

Two of the three communities with a 7-day positivity rate above 3% between Oct. 20-26 were on The Rock: Annadale/Rossville (10312), which had the highest rate at 3.42% and 69 new cases; and Tottenville (10307), which clocked in third-highest at 3.14% with 18 new cases. 

But Brooklyn communities dominated the list of most new COVID-19 positive patients between Oct. 20-26, with five neighborhoods having 50 or more new cases. The most were detected in East Williamsburg/Williamsburg (11211) with 108, followed by Borough Park (11219) with 99, Midwood (11230) with 76, Gravesend/Homecrest (11223) with 61, and Bensonhurst/Mapleton (11204) with 56.

Again, the common denominator for the 10 communities with the highest new COVID-19 cases over the past week remains lower levels of vaccination. Nine of them had less than 70% of residents having received at least one dose of the vaccine, with Borough Park at the bottom of the barrel, with 48% of its 90,083 residents with at least one dose and 44% fully vaccinated. 

Borough Park was the lone community on that list with a fully vaccinated rate below 50%. Lighthouse Hill/Midland Beach/New Dorp on Staten Island was the one area on the list with vaccination rates of 70% or higher. 

The 10 areas of New York City with the most new COVID-19 cases between Oct. 20-26, 2021. New York City Health Department
The vaccination rates for the 10 areas of NYC with the most new COVID-19 cases between Oct. 20-26. New York City Health Department

On the vaccination front, just 13 communities now have less than 60% of their residents having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the vast majority of which are in one borough:

Brooklyn — Borough Park (11219, 48%); Bedford-Stuyvesant/Clinton Hill (11205, 55%); Midwood (11230, 55%); Flatlands/Midwood (11210, 56%); Bedford-Stuyvesant/Ocean Hill (11233, 56%), Crown Heights (11213, 57%), South Williamsburg (11206, 57%); East Williamsburg/Williamsburg (11211, 58%); Brighton Beach/Coney Island/Seagate (11224, 59%).

Queens — Edgemere/Far Rockaway (11691, 52%); Arverne/Edgemere (11692, 57%); Arverne/Broad Channel (11693, 59%).

Staten Island — Tottenville (10307, 58%).

Meanwhile, 25 ZIP codes of New York City have at least 90% of their residents with at least one dose of the vaccine:

Manhattan — Chelsea/NoMad (10001, 99%); Financial District (10004/10006, 99%); Tribeca (10007, 99%); East Midtown/Murray Hill (10017, 99%); Hell’s Kitchen/Midtown (10018, 10019, 10036, 99%); East Midtown (10022, 98%), Lower Manhattan (10005, 96%); Kips Bay (10016, 95%); Lincoln Square (10069, 91%); Lenox Hill/Upper East Side (10075, 90%).

Queens — Astoria/Long Island City (11001, 99%); Flushing/Murray Hill/Queensboro Hill (11355, 99%); Jackson Heights (11372, 99%); Elmhurst (11373, 99%); Breezy Point (11697, 96%); Flushing/Murray Hill (11354, 96%); College Point (11356, 93%); East Elmhurst (11369, 93%); Long Island City (11109, 92%); Astoria (11102, 91%); Auburndale/Murray Hill (11358, 90%). 

Brooklyn — Sunset Park (11220, 96%).

Overall, as of Oct. 31, 73% of all New Yorkers (6,121,136 of 8,336,817 residents) have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Manhattan and Queens continue to lead the way in the vaccination front, followed by Staten Island, the Bronx and Brooklyn.

New York City Health Department

While breakthrough COVID-19 cases continue to occur, the overwhelming number of infections in New York City involved unvaccinated individuals, the city’s Health Department noted. Since Jan. 17 of this year, the city has reported 519,676 COVID-19 infections among unvaccinated individuals, and just 48,640 breakthrough cases among vaccinated people.

Hospitalizations and deaths related to the virus remain extraordinarily higher among unvaccinated New Yorkers, the Health Department noted.

New York City Health Department

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC