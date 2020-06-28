Governor Andrew Cuomo: New York just had lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths since March 15

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York experienced its lowest death toll and number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Saturday since the outbreak began, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday morning.

There were only 616 positive coronavirus tests out of the 61,906 administered and five deaths on Saturday. Patient hospitalizations decreased to 869, down 39 from the day before, while the number of newly-admitted patients shrunk to 54.

“As states across the country struggle with new outbreaks related to reopening, New York’s numbers continue to go down to record lows,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our progress is a direct result of New Yorkers’ discipline and hard work and an incremental, data-driven reopening. Yesterday, as our hospitalizations dropped below 900, New York had its lowest single-day death toll since March 15th. While today’s numbers are very encouraging, New Yorkers must remain vigilant or the numbers will shoot right back up. Be smart, wear a mask, stay New York Tough!”

While more than half of those new cases derived from New York City, the area’s numbers continue to stay low compared to its time as the epicenter of the outbreak in month’s past.

In total, on Saturday, New York City had 316 new reported positive cases, just 1.10% of the tests administered that day. It’s a small uptick from the 1.00% of positive tests from Friday, but a drastic decrease considering the daily cases reported was in the thousands at the end of May.

New York City is currently in Phase 2 — which began on June 22 — of the governor’s reopening plan allowing office-based jobs, real estate services, and retail to reopen as long as they could meet health standards.

Phase 3, which includes indoor restaurants, nail salons, tattoo parlors, and spas, is expected to take effect in the Big Apple on July 6.