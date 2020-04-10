Harlem boutique turns into medical PPE production

BY GRANT LANCASTER

Bespoke clothing company Harlem Haberdashery has traded exclusive high-fashion attire for medical-grade masks and gowns in their effort to help New York City combat the COVID-19 viral outbreak.

The boutique partnered with The. Dott NYC, a company that provides raw materials and services to fashion designers, to produce these items and donate them to New York City hospitals, including Harlem Hospital Center.

“We will use our fashion background and contacts to help make the world safer, instead of just fashionable, for now” said Guy Wood, creative director Harlem Haberdashery and their parent company 5001 FLAVORS.

Before beginning production, the offices and workspaces at The.Dott were cleaned and disinfected, and workers will have gloves, masks, gowns and cleaning products while they make the PPE, said Brenda Polanco, owner of The.Dott.

Those who want to donate to the project can contact the company directly at info@harlemhaberdashery.com or donate directly on CashApp using $HaberdasheryNYC or PayPal using HarlemHaberdashery@gmail.com.