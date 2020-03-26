Here are some New York City burgers to take out while in quarantine

Nothing lifts those quarantine blues like chomping into a juicy, succulent NYC burger.

Truth be told, those restaurants flipping these great bites could certainly use support at this time as well. It appears to be in everyone’s best interest to go full Tony Stark mode and take out these great burgers:

As of yesterday, not only is Clinton Hall delivering from its multiple locations but also including “bored games” and toilet paper as well from its Financial District, Midtown, Bronx, and Williamsburg locations. Available on UberEats, Seamless, or Postmates.

Known for its iconic 7 oz. mega burgers, this diner chain in Queens’ Bayside and Astoria as well as Manhattan’s Murray Hill is open for pickup and delivery.

Certainly one of the city’s best burgers, there’s no shame in turning to Shake Shack to get through quarantine. Try the Shackmeister from one of the many citywide locations.

Every Astorian in Queens is familiar with this sports bar nestled beneath the 31st Street station at 2272 31st St. What makes Sweet Spot’s burger so tantalizing is that it comes in single, double, or triple-decker style.

The South Bronx’s only beer garden is open for business at 65 Bruckner Boulevard!

Featuring a phenomenal burger uptown, this restaurant is the business venture of Super Bowl Champion and former New York Jet and Super Bowl Champion, Willie Colon. Brick and Hops is delivering nearby on Grubhub and UberEats.

Who says you can’t have something upscale delivered? Lower Manhattan’s Brooklyn Chop House at 150 Nassau Street whips up a plethora of burgers that will be sure to fill the depths of your pallet.

The kitchen of Carolina Santos-Neves is still flaming hot as the newly opened American Bar is serving up an outstanding burger that’s deliverable in the West Village at 33 Greenwich Avenue.

This well known 24/7 diner on Broadway and Waverly Place has served up quite a reputable burger for some time now and they deliver on Seamless and Delivery.com Surprisingly enough, the soup is also excellent at 739 Broadway.

You might recognize this place as the bar where Will Ferrell sang songs of rich history in the film, “The Other Guys.”

Nevertheless, Peter McManus Cafe has made its own fame in NYC by boasting award-winning burgers. Currently the Chelsea pub is pickup only at 152 Seventh Avenue, so call (212) 929-6196 to place an order.

This brand new addition to the Long Island City waterfront wasted no time in crafting up one of the best burgers in the World’s Borough. Online ordering begins at 4 p.m. for the restaurant at 2-01 50th Ave.

Donovan’s Pub

The burger at this Woodside pub at 57-24 Roosevelt Ave. was once described by news media as “being like a steak on a bun.”