Judge’s ruling reinstates New York’s Democratic presidential primary for June 23

It’s back on.

A federal judge ruled Tuesday night that New York’s Democratic presidential primary, originally scheduled for June 23 but canceled last week by the Board of Elections, will go on as originally planned.

The ruling handed down by Judge Analisa Torres indicated that the cancellation of the primary deprived the candidates of their opportunity to win pledged delegates to send to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee later this year, where the presidential nomination is finalized.

As a result, that deprived each candidates “pledged delegates of the opportunity to run for a position where they could influence” the party platform. The canceled primary would also deprive voters of the chance to elect convention delegates based on their personal points of view who could influence the platform’s creation.

Businessman Andrew Yang, who dropped out of the 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary in February following the New Hampshire Primary, filed the lawsuit last month after the state Board of Elections decided to cancel the June 23 vote.

The New York presidential primary was initially scheduled for April 28, but ultimately postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The state Board of Elections ultimately decided to cancel it days after Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential candidacy — leaving former Vice President Joe Biden as the last remaining candidate in the race, and the party’s presumptive nominee.

Under the judge’s ruling, New York Democrats will be able to vote in their party’s presidential primary scheduled for June 23, which coincides with statewide legislative and Congressional primary contests.

