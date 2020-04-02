Lower East Side taking donations to feed first responders

BY GRANT LANCASTER

Members of the Lower East Side Partnership are raising donations to feed police and other first responders with food purchased from struggling local businesses during the COVID-19 viral outbreak.

As the city’s stay-at-home order stretches to the end of April, the Partnership set a goal of feeding 100 first responders one meal a day for the next 30 days, making an initial $5,000 donation and setting aside a further $10,000 to match donations dollar for dollar.

The purchase of the meals will also help support local restaurants that are struggling to adapt to uncertain times during the outbreak, said Michael Forrest, chair of the Lower East Side Partnership Board of Directors.

People interested in pitching in can donate to the Partnership’s GoFundMe.