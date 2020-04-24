Mayor touts coronavirus numbers decreasing in New York City during daily briefing

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Mayor Bill de Blasio called Friday “a good day” in terms of coronavirus touting decreases in the number cases, hospitalizations and hospital admissions during his daily novel coronavirus press conference.

According to the mayor’s office, The daily number of people admitted to hospitals for suspected COVID-19 is slid from 227 on April 21 to 176 on April 22.

The daily number of people in intensive care units in public hospitals for suspected COVID-19 is also down from 796 on April 21 to 786 on April 22. “This is an area where we need to see much more progress but I still like seeing a step in the right direction,” said de Blasio.

The percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 dropped citywide from 32 % to 30 % between those same days.

De Blasio began giving daily updates on these three categories on April 11, explaining that his administration would begin thinking about loosening up restrictions on daily life to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus once numbers in all three categories continuously went down for 10 to 14 days.

“Good day, keep working hard, let’s get some more just like this day,” said the mayor added attributing the progress to New Yorker’s effort to abide by social distancing regulations and increased access to testing at the new pop-up testing sites.