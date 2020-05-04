New York City restaurant launches GoFundMe to provide meals to healthcare workers

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A local restaurant is working to make sure that healthcare workers at New York City Hospitals are fed while they treat COVID-19 patients.

On March 28, New York City’s Shoo Shoo Nolita launched a GoFundMe entitled the “Feed Our Frontline Healthcare Heroes Fund.” The goal was to raise $75,000 so they could prepare meals for the city’s healthcare workers.

As of May 4, Shoo Shoo Nolita has raised $49,690 of their goal. One hundred percent of donations go directly to the supplies needed to make the meals. The staff, which has been working around the clock to cook, has begun to deliver 200 meals a day to Harlem Hospital’s Emergency Room, NYU Hospital’s Emergency Room, Elmhurst Hospital, Lincoln Medical Center Bronx, New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, Lincoln Medical Center, NYU Tisch Hospital, Maimonides Hospital and Linski Hospital.

“With your generous support, we will be able to deliver free nourishing meals twice a day to help fuel the extraordinary efforts of New York City’s healthcare workforce & first responders fight the Covid-19 pandemic.” said Shoo Shoo Nolita on their GoFundMe page.

For more information or to donate to the fund, visit Shoo Shoo Nolita’s GoFundMe page.