New Yorkers 50 and older can walk in and get a COVID-19 vaccine at these NYC locations

Any New Yorker 50 years of age and older can now walk into a city-run vaccine site and get their COVID-19 vaccine without pre-scheduling an appointment, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday.

“Our priority for the next few months is clear: we need to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible,” said de Blasio. “By making it easier for New Yorkers 50 and older to get vaccinated, we are on our way to fully vaccinating five million New Yorkers by June.”

The change took effect on April 17; previously, the city-run vaccine sites were open to walk-ins who were 75 years of age and older.

More than 5 million vaccine doses have already been administered in New York City to date. Though the city had contended with supply issues for months, a new problem has seemingly surfaced: the overabundance of open vaccine appointments.

“With more than 5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, we’re making incredible progress vaccinating New York City, but the job is not finished — we know we still have more New Yorkers to reach with this life-saving resource,” said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Melanie Hartzog. “Expanding walk-up appointments to New Yorkers 50 and older is yet another way we’re working to make the vaccine as accessible as possible — and an example of how we will continue to adapt our strategies and expand our efforts to take our progress further.”

If you’re a New York City resident 50 years of age or older and want the COVID-19, here’s where you can get one today just by showing up:

Bronx

1. Bronx Co-Op City Dreiser Community Center, 177 Dreiser Loop.

2. Northeast Bronx YMCA (Edenwald), 1250 East 229th St.

3. South Bronx Educational Campus, 701 St. Ann’s Ave.

4. West Bronx Gymnasium, 1527 Jesup Ave.

5. Lehman College – Apex Center, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. West.

6. Bathgate Contract Postal Station, 4006 3rd Ave.

Brooklyn

1. Coney Island YMCA, 2980 West 29th St.

2. Teachers Prep High School, 226 Bristol St., Brownsville.

3. Starrett City, 1310 Pennsylvania Ave.

4. Flatbush YMCA, 1401 Flatbush Ave.

5. Bushwick Educational Campus, 400 Irving Ave.

6. Event Space at City Point, 445 Albee Square.

7. Brooklyn Army Terminal, 140 58th St.

Manhattan

1. Ford Foundation, 321 East 42nd St.

2. NFL Experience Times Square, 20 Times Square.

3. Yeshiva University, 500 West 185th St.

4. City College, 111 Convent Ave.

5. Essex Crossing, 244 Broome St.

6. Abyssinian Baptist Church, 132 West 138th St.

7. Fulton Senior Community Center / Hudson Guild, 119 9th Ave.

Queens

1. Modell’s – Queens Center Mall, 90-15 Queens Blvd., Elmhurst.

2. Korean Community Services, 203-05 32nd Ave., Bayside.

3. Beach Channel Educational Campus, 100-00 Beach Channel Dr., Rockaway Park.

4. Long Island City Vaccine Site (Plaxall), 5-17 46th Rd.

5. Queens Public Library – Flushing Library, 41-17 Main St.

6. Queens Public Library – Ozone Park, 92-24 Rockaway Blvd.

7. Citi Field, 41 Seaver Way, Flushing.

Staten Island

1. Former Babies R Us – Staten Island Mall, 2655 Richmond Ave.

2. Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex, 625 Father Capodanno Blvd.

3. Empire Outlets, 55 Richmond Terrace.

4. St. Thomas St. Joseph’s School, 50 Maguire Ave.