Nonprofit partners with Goya to feed NYC students during coronavirus crisis

BY GRANT LANCASTER

As city officials debate closing city public schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19, one nonprofit is taking action to make sure students have food to eat no matter what happens.

The Food Education Fund is partnering with Goya Foods to provide bagged non-perishable foods for students at six Manhattan public schools, totaling more than 18,000 meals, according to a Friday press release.

The provided food is intended to help economically-challenged students and their families, as some of these students only get a healthy meal at school.

Each student will get five pounds of rice, two pounds of black and pink beans and two 16.9-ounce tetras of coconut water, all provided by Goya Foods, according to the release.

The program will serve students of the Food and Finance School, the School of Hospitality Management, Facing History High School, Urban Assembly School of Design and Construction, Manhattan Bridges High School, and P.S. 138 District 75 School.