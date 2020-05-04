Now that’s service! Mayor, FDNY Commissioner deliver food to Manhattan EMS crews

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

“Thank you for your service” was the message from Mayor Bill de Blasio Monday afternoon as he and FDNY Commissioner Dan Nigro did their own service, delivering meals to a Manhattan EMS station on the front-lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

The meals were donated by Harold’s Restaurant on Houston Street, closed to the public during the New York PAUSE, but still in operation making meals for 3,500 EMS workers during the coronavirus emergency.

Surrounded by EMS crews and city officials, all at a respectable social distance and wearing masks, the mayor applauded the efforts of the paramedics and medical technicians assembled at the South Street station under the FDR Drive on the East River.

“None of us could’ve possibly prepared for the coronavirus, but the way you kept up and the way you stuck together, we want to honor you for your incredible service,” de Blasio said. “Today we want to say thank you for what you’ve done.”

The mayor complimented those who have stepped up to bring meals to front-line responders, including medical personnel, who have been dealing with COVID-19 patients for the past two months.

“One of the ways people want to express their appreciation is they want to feed you,” de Blasio said. “I assume you are in favor of that as its one of the ways that people can show appreciation and its a good way.”

Harold Moore, the owner of Harold’s Restaurant in Hudson Square and also representing Well Plated on 42nd Street, who provided the meals here and at other station houses, said it was important to treat front-line workers.

“It’s amazing – I’m so happy to be able to contribute in any way,” Moore said as he handed out bags of food to city officials to distribute. “It feels good to do something. Yeah, it’s been tough, but it’s also tough to stay home too so we can do something good.”

Since COVID-19 hit New York City, eight members of the department, including EMS workers, have died from coronavirus. In addition, Paramedic Paul Cary died of coronavirus and was honored for his efforts with an escort back to his home state of Colorado. He was working for Ambulanz, a private ambulance company assigned to New York City at the height of the pandemic.