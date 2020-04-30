Organizations across borough donate to support Commonpoint Queens food pantry

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY BILL PARRY

Commonpoint Queens is thanking Queensboro Football Club, Zion Episcopal Church and St. Astasia’s Council #5911 Knights of Columbus for their support of the organization’s ongoing efforts to provide groceries from their Digital Food Pantry for homebound seniors and immunocompromised individuals.

“Words cannot express how grateful we are to our local community organizations for standing with us and supporting our efforts to get food into the homes of older adults in our community,” Commonpoint Queens CEO Danielle Ellman said. “Community coming together to support our vulnerable inspires us in our commitment to serving all people who come to us.”

Commonpoint Queens’ food pantry at 108-13 67th Rd. in Forest Hills is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An auxiliary food pantry is now open for curbside pickup at the Tanenbaum Family Pool at 58-25 Little Neck Pkwy. in Little Neck Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To schedule a pickup email vovalle@commonpointqueens.org or call 718-423-6111.

Meanwhile, Councilman Barry Grodenchik joined the Commonpoint Queens Sam Field Center in Little Neck to deliver homebound seniors in Little Neck.

Like most centers, the Commonpoint center has shut its doors, but not its business of serving the community. The center has delivered more than 20,000 meals to 22 neighborhoods.

“It was my honor to volunteer for Commonpoint Queens delivering food to residents of eastern Queens,” Grodenchik said. “I thank Commonpoint for the tens of thousands of meals that it has delivered to seniors across Queens County and for all that the agency continues to do. I have been a leading advocate for emergency food throughout my tenure in the council and I pledge to continue to work toward securing the funds that help feed every New Yorker who needs food assistance.”

Grodenchik tested positive for the coronavirus after having been sick since March 13. He was in isolation with his family for the duration of his illness but has made a full recovery.

This story first appeared on qns.com.