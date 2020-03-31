Palm Sunday and Easter Masses will be broadcast from St. Patrick’s Cathedral on TV

With Catholic churches closed across the five boroughs during the coronavirus outbreak, the faithful can watch the Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday Masses from their homes on WPIX-TV, channel 11.

The station and the Archdiocese of New York announced Monday that WPIX will air the Masses that Cardinal Timothy Dolan will celebrate at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

WPIX annually airs the Midnight Mass from St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Christmas, a celebration that draws thousands of congregants both to the cathedral and television sets across the city.

But because of the coronavirus outbreak, and the ban on gatherings of greater than 10 people, viewers who tune in for the Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday Masses will see Cardinal Dolan preside over the services without an audience in the cathedral pews.

“We may not be able to gather in our churches this Easter, but thanks to PIX 11, we’ll be together in spirit,” said Cardinal Dolan. “I look forward to praying with all of you, in a very special way, for those who have died and their families, the sick, and the doctors, nurses, and health care professionals who have been courageously fighting this disease.”

Palm Sunday will take place this year on April 5 and starts Holy Week, the most solemn season of the year in the Christian faith. Easter Sunday follows on April 12 and celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday Masses from St. Patrick’s Cathedral will begin on WPIX at 10 a.m. The Masses will also be streamed online on the cathedral’s YouTube page.