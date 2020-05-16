Queens Hospital staff gets rousing 7 p.m. salute from de Blasio and McCray

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray visited NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens in Jamaica on Friday, May 15, to applaud and thank medical staff.

If you’re looking for heroes, look no further than the team at @NYCHealthSystem-Queens in Jamaica. Thank you to every single one of our frontline health care workers for all you do. Thank you for saving lives. #ClapBecauseWeCare pic.twitter.com/rvbXyMwzg1 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 16, 2020

To all of our #HealthcareHeroes: You are central to our lives. Thank you for working night and day to take care of New Yorkers. We honor you as true heroes and will never forget. pic.twitter.com/jUX4XHyCll — Chirlane McCray (@NYCFirstLady) May 15, 2020