Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
CoronavirusHealthQueens

Queens Hospital staff gets rousing 7 p.m. salute from de Blasio and McCray

amNewYork
1 hour ago
Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray visit NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens to applaud and thank medical staff. on Friday, May 15, 2020. Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray visited NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens in Jamaica on Friday, May 15, to applaud and thank medical staff.

You may also like

AMNY Newsletter

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help.