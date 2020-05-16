Queens Hospital staff gets rousing 7 p.m. salute from de Blasio and McCray

Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray visited NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens in Jamaica on Friday, May 15, to applaud and thank medical staff.
If you’re looking for heroes, look no further than the team at @NYCHealthSystem-Queens in Jamaica.
Thank you to every single one of our frontline health care workers for all you do. Thank you for saving lives. #ClapBecauseWeCare pic.twitter.com/rvbXyMwzg1
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 16, 2020
To all of our #HealthcareHeroes: You are central to our lives. Thank you for working night and day to take care of New Yorkers. We honor you as true heroes and will never forget. pic.twitter.com/jUX4XHyCll
— Chirlane McCray (@NYCFirstLady) May 15, 2020
Thank you to @nycmayor Bill de Blasio, @nycfirstlady Chirlane McCray and members of the @fdny for stopping by NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens last night to clap for our #HealthCareHeroes who are giving their all in the fight against #COVID19.
📸: @nycmayorsoffice#ClapBecauseWeCare pic.twitter.com/h04tPdxTyz
— NYC Health + Hospitals (@NYCHealthSystem) May 16, 2020
.@NYCMayor Bill de Blasio, and FDNY members #ClapBecauseWeCare for the #HealthcareHeroes at @NYCHealthSystem Queens. pic.twitter.com/XRf1XA8w0B
— FDNY (@FDNY) May 15, 2020