The Humanity Forward Coronavirus Relief Fund dedicates $1,000 to 1,000 Bronx households

BY BETH DEDMAN

Andrew Yang, the founder of the nonprofit Humanity Forward, will distribute at least $1 million to 1,000 households in the Bronx in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“The coronavirus outbreak has absolutely devastated local economic activity, and working families are feeling it most,” Yang said. “Many feel like they don’t have money for groceries or rent, even as their child’s school shuts down. Our goal is to get money into their hands as quickly as possible so they can focus on keeping themselves and their families healthy. This is exactly what our government should do, and we are doing it now so that families can get relief as quickly as possible.”

Recipients are clients of Neighborhood Trust Financial Partners, a financial empowerment nonprofit, and will receive $1,000 within the next two weeks.

“If each person facing additional financial hardships during this time could receive $1,000 to get through this difficult period, it would make a big difference in their lives and the lives of their families.” said Justine Zinkin, CEO of Neighborhood Trust Financial Partners, a financial non-profit that helps the working poor in the Bronx and other areas. “Our clients are home health aides, cashiers, cleaners, and drivers, the backbone of our local economy and now faced with unimaginable financial hardship. We are thrilled to help Humanity Forward provide cash relief to some of the clients who we know are struggling to get by in this period of crisis.”

Humanity Forward will also partner with One Fair Wage to support their OFW Emergency Coronavirus Tipped and Service Worker Support Fund by raising money for the program and assist in paying service workers across NYC who have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and resulting economic shutdown.

“Literally millions of service workers from restaurants and other personal care businesses have been laid off due to COVID-19, “ said Saru Jayaraman, President of One Fair Wage. “After living on a subminimum wage for years and forced to rely on tips to feed their families, these workers are now destitute, and most are not eligible for unemployment insurance. Andrew Yang and Humanity Forward will help provide thousands of New York service workers with cash relief of $213 – symbolizing the fact that the subminimum wage for tipped workers is still a paltry $2.13 an hour. We are so deeply grateful for both the financial support and the volunteer army to help us call each of these workers, register them to vote, and get them the cash relief they so desperately need.”

Humanity Forward will provide one-time basic income payments to people who request emergency funds directly. At least $100,000 will be given directly in micro-grants of $250 or $500 via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Every additional dollar that Humanity Forward raises for its fund will go directly to an American in need. More information on the Humanity Forward Coronavirus Relief Fund is available here.