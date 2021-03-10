Quantcast
U.S. to procure additional 100 million doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine: official | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Coronavirus

U.S. to procure additional 100 million doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine: official

by Steve Holland, Reuters
0
comments
Posted on
A vial of the Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen at Northwell Health's South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, New York, U.S., March 3, 2021.
REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The United States plans to double its order of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, procuring an additional 100 million doses, a White House official said on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden will make the announcement at a meeting with the chief executives of J&J and Merck & Co later in the day, the official said. Merck has agreed to partner with J&J to produce its vaccine.

J&J’s manufacturing has been slower than expected, and the company was not expected to be able to deliver any doses of its vaccine this week. It is expected to resume shipments later in March.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC