UNIQLO gives 25,000 masks to New Yorkers with disabilities, families and their caretakers

The clothing chain UNIQLO is donating thousands of masks to New York City residents.

On Oct. 12, UNIQLO gave 25,000 AIRism face masks to District 75 (D75) in New York City. The masks will go to families and students with disabilities and their caretakers, as well as D75 teachers and faculty, as well as D75 students and staff who serve in school organizations throughout Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, Brooklyn and the Bronx.

“UNIQLO’s generosity is a testament to their commitment to our communities, and we thank them for being a strong ally,” said D75 Superintendent Ketler Louissaint. “We would also like to thank the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities and Commissioner Calise for their continued partnership and commitment to our District 75 community and all individuals with disabilities.”

D75 provides specialized instructional support for students with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASDs), significant cognitive delays, emotional disturbances, sensory impairments and multiple disabilities. The masks will give staff, students and families with additional resources to assist with maintaining their health and wellbeing, both in and out of school, while D75 continues to work with staff and families to teach students safe and effective mask-wearing skills.

“The immense challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic require the support of both the public and private sectors,” said Victor Calise, Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities (MOPD). “This donation from UNIQLO will help enhance the safety of students with disabilities and their families as well as District 75 faculty and staff. As a longtime partner of UNIQLO, MOPD is proud to continue working alongside them to create a more equitable city and world for people with disabilities.”

The UNIQLO AIRism face mask has a triple-layer structure made from the brand’s innovative mesh fabric that can enclose a filter in the center and is available in three sizes that fit both adults and children. The donation was coordinated by Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities (MOPD). UNIQLO has also been a champion of change by hiring and supporting jobseekers with disabilities in New York City.

“It is UNIQLO’s honor to support both District 75 and New York City in helping to ensure that the members of the community where we work can be safe,” said Daisuke Tsukagoshi, CEO of UNIQLO USA. “With this donation of UNIQLO AIRism face masks and our ongoing initiatives in partnership with the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities, we look forward to continuing to serve the needs of our friends and neighbors with apparel that is designed to benefit people’s lives.”